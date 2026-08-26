New live performance venue and bistro coming to Cardiff

Nation Cymru staff

A new independent performance-led bistro is set to open in Cardiff on Friday, 4 September, transforming a former street food venue into a destination for food, drink and live entertainment under one roof.

Stage & Stem, opening on Richmond Road in the former Sticky Fingers unit, has been created by dance lecturer Justin Sparkes, 48, and hospitality manager Ben Macnamara, 31, with support from £50,000 of Start Up Loans*.

Due to open in the first week of September, the venue aims to offer something different to Cardiff’s hospitality scene, operating as a café and bistro during the day before transforming into a live performance space in the evenings, with comedy, cabaret, live music, dance, burlesque, themed nights and private events all planned.

The pair hope Stage & Stem will provide a much-needed home for independent performers and support Cardiff’s creative community while creating a destination where customers can enjoy dinner, drinks and live entertainment in a single evening.

The idea came about after the closure of Sticky Fingers earlier this year. Ben had managed the popular venue, while Justin ran a dance studio in the unit above. When the building became available, Justin was offered the lease and initially considered creating a dance venue before realising the opportunity could become much bigger.

After approaching Ben, the pair combined their experience in hospitality and the performing arts to develop a new concept designed around changing customer habits.

Ben said: “People aren’t just looking for somewhere to have a drink anymore – they want an experience. We wanted to create a destination – somewhere people could come for food, stay for a show and enjoy an evening that feels like a real occasion.”

Justin added: “Cardiff has fantastic performers, but there aren’t many independent spaces designed specifically for smaller productions. We want Stage & Stem to become a place where local artists, musicians and performers can showcase their work while giving audiences something different.”

The venue will serve bistro-style food, light bites and cocktails, while also operating as a flexible event space. Plans include cabaret nights, musical theatre performances, salsa evenings, country music events, comedy, live bands and collaborations with students from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama.

During quieter daytime hours, the multifunctional venue will also be used for rehearsals, workshops and dance classes, allowing the business to generate income throughout the day.

To bring the vision to life, Justin and Ben secured a combined £50,000 of Start Up Loans from the British Business Bank after being introduced to the programme through Business Wales. The funding has enabled the pair to completely redevelop the former restaurant, relocating the bar, constructing a purpose-built stage, reconfiguring internal layouts and purchasing stock ahead of opening.

Over the past six months, Justin and Ben have spent much of their time transforming the former restaurant themselves, repurposing much of the existing bar, furniture and materials to keep costs down.

Justin said: “The Start Up Loan has been invaluable. It’s a significant amount of money to borrow but having someone guide us through the process and help us develop a detailed business plan gave us the confidence to make it happen.

“Without that support, we simply wouldn’t have been able to turn our idea into a reality. The flexibility of the repayments also meant we could invest properly without putting unnecessary pressure on the business during those crucial first few months.”

While preparing for the launch, Justin has balanced developing the venue alongside his role as a dance lecturer, while Ben has overseen the day-to-day renovation work while balancing being a dad to his young son.

The founders have also worked closely with neighbouring independent businesses, with ambitions to help establish Richmond Road as a destination for arts, food and nightlife through future collaborations and community events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stage & Stem (@stageandstem)

Jessica Phillips-Harris, Director for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: “Stage & Stem is a fantastic example of two entrepreneurs combining different skills to create something that will once open add real value to their local community.

“The venue will not only create a new independent hospitality business, but also provide opportunities for performers, artists and audiences. Through the Start Up Loans programme we’re proud to have helped Justin and Ben bring an ambitious idea to life and create a destination that will contribute to Cardiff’s growing independent hospitality and cultural scene.”

The British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.

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