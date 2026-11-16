New mural celebrating Wales’ heritage and identity appears in Cardiff Bay

Amelia Jones

A striking new mural has appeared in Cardiff Bay, bringing a celebration of culture, heritage and identity to the streets of Butetown.

The artwork, titled ‘Saudade’, is a collaboration between Cardiff creative studio Unify Creative and artist Ophelia Dos Santos, with the mural painted by Prime Mural Arts.

The project takes its name from the Portuguese word ‘saudade’, which describes a deep emotional longing for someone, somewhere or something that is no longer present.

The feeling has often been compared to the Welsh word ‘hiraeth’, which expresses a similar longing for home, belonging and a connection to the past. The mural explores these shared ideas, drawing attention to the different cultures and histories that contribute to Wales’ identity.

Ophelia Dos Santos, who has Cabo Verdean heritage, is a textile artist and Curator of Black History at Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales. Her work explores the connections between Welsh and Black heritage, challenging traditional perceptions of what it means to be Welsh.

The Saudade project builds on an earlier creative collaboration featuring Ophelia’s patchwork alongside the traditional Welsh hat, bringing together two distinct cultural symbols.

Unify Creative, founded by Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson, has become known for its public artwork celebrating Cardiff’s communities and multicultural identity. The studio was also behind the much-loved Butetown Mona Lisa mural, which depicts local resident Maimuna Indjai wearing a Cardiff City football shirt.

Its latest work adds another piece of public art to an area with a rich history of migration, cultural exchange and community. By bringing the Portuguese concept of saudade together with the Welsh idea of hiraeth, the mural offers a reminder that identity and belonging can be shaped by more than one culture.

The artwork also celebrates the people and stories that make Cardiff such a diverse and distinctive city.