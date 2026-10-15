New mural celebrating Welsh women transforms part of Swansea city centre

Amelia Jones

A new mural celebrating Welsh women, music and cultural identity has been unveiled on the side of Swansea Arena.

The large-scale artwork, titled Ni Yw’r Sain / We Are The Sound, was created by Welsh artist Zoë Power and can be seen alongside Oystermouth Road, near the Copr Bay bridge.

The mural explores the connections between music, Welsh culture and language, while highlighting the importance of women supporting and empowering one another.

Its design was inspired by conversations with local women during a community session organised by MIOE Creative Productions at Swansea Arena, who collaborate with artists, venues, festivals and organisations to develop ideas, reach communities and make ambitious creative projects happen.

During the session, participants shared their thoughts and experiences around music, Welsh identity and the role women play in shaping their communities. These discussions helped inform the creative direction of the artwork.

Power also drew inspiration from her own background, having grown up in a family of strong Welsh women.

The finished mural brings these themes together in a prominent location in Swansea, where it can be seen by residents and visitors travelling along Oystermouth Road and through the Copr Bay area.

The artwork is the fourth large-scale mural to be completed as part of Swansea’s Muriau Mawr street art trail.

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The project is helping to introduce more public artwork across the city centre, adding colour to urban spaces and celebrating the people, culture and creativity that make Swansea distinctive.

The latest mural was supported by ATG Entertainment, Celf Cymru Arts and Swansea Council, alongside the creative involvement of MIOE Creative Productions.

Its prominent position beside Swansea Arena also means the artwork is well placed to be seen by people visiting the venue for concerts, performances and other events.

Those hoping to see the mural for themselves can find it on the side of Swansea Arena, alongside Oystermouth Road near the Copr Bay bridge.

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