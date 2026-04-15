New mural unveiled paying tribute to Welsh town’s commitment to Pink Ribbon Foundation

Amelia Jones

A striking new mural has been unveiled in Brynmawr, bringing colour, community spirit, and a powerful message of hope to the town.

Created by local artist Paul (Walls by Paul), the artwork was completed over five days and is now proudly displayed at Robert’s Florist. The mural is based on an imaginative design by Karen Morgan and was commissioned by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

The piece depicts the newly constructed bridge over the Heads of the Valleys Road, looking out towards Abergavenny. Beyond its visual appeal, the mural carries deeper meaning, paying tribute to the town’s remarkable fundraising efforts for the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

Residents and visitors alike have already praised the mural, which has transformed the exterior of the florist into a vibrant landmark. Throughout the week, passersby stopped to watch the artwork come to life, sparking conversations and a shared sense of pride in the community.

In a joint statement, those involved expressed their gratitude for the collaboration. The team at Robert’s Florist described the mural as “more than just artwork,” saying it perfectly captures the feeling they had hoped to create and has already made a significant impact on their space.

Special thanks were also given to Karen Morgan for her creative vision, and to Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council for funding the project.

Artist Paul took to social media showing the finished design, he said: “Completed this one today over about 5 days in Brynmawr. Based on a beautiful design by Karen Morgan, and for Blaenau Gwent CBC.

“It’s located on Robert’s Florist Brynmawr, it shows the newly built bridge over the heads of the valleys road looking towards Abergavenny and the design pays tribute to their amazing fundraising for the Pink Ribbon Foundation. Had some great conversations with the people of Brynmawr who all showed genuine positive interest in the work.”

The response to the artwork has been overwhelmingly positive, with one commenter saying: “Looks fantastic! all your art work around Blaenau Gwent is, really nice to see some colour around the towns thank you”

Another added: “Well done, my grandson aged 6 was really impressed.”

You can see the finished project here.