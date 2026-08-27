New musical honouring the life of Welsh comedy legend Tommy Cooper to premiere in Swansea

Nation.Cymru staff

A new musical exploring the life of legendary Welsh comedian Tommy Cooper is coming to Swansea next month.

Rehearsals are under way for the preview premiere of Cooper the Musical, which runs from Tuesday 15 September to Saturday 19 September 2026.

Starring Swansea actor, comedian and magician Stefan Pejic, who also wrote the musical, the production steps inside Tommy Cooper’s mind in the moments after his final bow.

Told through the eyes of Cooper’s manager, Miff Ferrie, it explores the laughter, pressure and private struggles behind one of Britain’s most recognisable entertainers.

The production combines original music, comedy and stage magic with a moving account of the private man behind the fez.

On 15 April 1984, Cooper collapsed during his act on ITV’s Live from Her Majesty’s. The musical begins at that moment, when Miff appears as a voice of conscience and strikes a deal with Tommy over how his life will be remembered.

Before the interval, Tommy takes control, filling the stage with surreal comedy, magic at astonishing speed and the glorious chaos audiences loved. Afterwards, Miff tells the story Tommy cannot, revealing the doubt, addiction, failing health and difficult choices behind the fez.

The production has the full endorsement of Tommy Cooper’s daughter Vicky, the Grand Order of Water Rats and the Tommy Cooper Estate. It is produced by Mark Cainen through Dare Tell Community Interest Company, following his productions of Conviction and Swansea Boy.

A special supporters event in Swansea on Sunday 19 July sold out, giving audiences an early taste of the score, members of the cast and Pejic’s performance as Tommy. Attention now turns to the Preview Premiere run of six performances at Swansea Grand Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now through Swansea Grand Theatre. Further information is available here.

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