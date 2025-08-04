New musical theatre production to bring Merthyr’s rich history to life

A brand new musical theatre production, ‘For the Love of Merthyr,’ aims to captivate audiences while bringing Merthyr Tydfil’s rich history to life through story and song.

This ambitious project has offered free performances for local primary and secondary schools and a series of public shows at Theatr Soar, as part of the ‘Cyfarthfa 200’ celebrations.

Written by Vic Mills, with original music by Stephen J Preston and lyrics by Kevin Mills, ‘For the Love of Merthyr’ explores pivotal moments in the town’s past, including the dawn of the NHS and the arrival of the iconic Hoover factory in 1948. The production, performed by Contemporancient Theatre with talented local actors and musicians, is directed by Merthyr’s own Neil Maidman.

Nearly 1000 free places have been booked for pupils and accompanying staff from Merthyr Tydfil primary and secondary schools to attend the show. These special performances, primarily targeting Years 5 and 6 in primary schools and Years 7 and 8 in secondary schools, will offer them a unique, curriculum-aligned experience to connect young people with their town’s heritage.

Merthyr Councillor, Lisa Mytton, said: “I had the pleasure of seeing excerpts from this new play and it was a powerful, moving experience.

“The play masterfully blends drama, music, and historical storytelling to bring Merthyr’s rich and often overlooked past to life.

“With strong performances and creative interpretation, it would be an incredible resource for schools—both educational and deeply engaging. It’s a brilliant example of how theatre can make history feel immediate and relevant”.

The musical delves into key themes such as the role of women after the war, the challenges faced by ex-service people rebuilding their lives, and the significant contributions of immigrants to South Wales in the NHS and wider communities. Free school performances will take place in early October.

Running alongside the school shows, ‘For the Love of Merthyr’ will open its doors to the public for a limited run of evening performances at Theatr Soar. Tickets for the show are available at: https://theatrsoar.cymru/en/events/for-the-love-of-merthyr

Public performance dates (7:30 PM)

Tuesday 7th October

Wednesday 8th October

Thursday 9th October

Saturday 11th October

Ticket Information:

Standard Adult Ticket: £12.50

Two Adult Tickets (bought as a pair): £20

Concessionary Ticket (Over 65s & Under 18s): £10

Two Concessionary Tickets (bought as a pair): £15

Contemporancient Theatre is a Community Interest Company dedicated to creating new, engaging theatrical works that often explore historical and social themes relevant to Wales. With a motto of ‘Heb Hanes, Heb Hunaniaeth’ (Without History, Without Identity), they strive to bring forgotten stories to life and connect audiences with their heritage through professional, high-quality productions.

The ‘Cyfarthfa 200’ celebrations mark the bicentenary of Cyfarthfa Castle, the majestic former home of Ironmaster William Crawshay II, built in 1825. Throughout 2025, a diverse programme of events and exhibitions is taking place to highlight the national and international importance of the Cyfarthfa site and to celebrate the rich history of the people and communities that shaped Merthyr Tydfil.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

