New online marketplace championing independent Welsh makers to launch

A new online marketplace, offering a curated selection of products by talented artists, designers, and makers from across Wales is to launch this month.

With a focus on originality, sustainability and community, Byw (named after the Welsh word for “live,”) is for those who are looking for meaningful products and want to support local makers in the process.

“The goal for Byw has always been to celebrate and shout about the incredible talent we have here in Wales,” says Gemma, founder of Byw. “This new marketplace allows customers to discover unique, beautifully crafted products, whilst giving Welsh makers a platform to share their work with new audiences.

“Supporting local makers Byw is more than just a place to shop, it’s a community dedicated to championing incredible makers in Wales. Every product is handmade by local artisans who are passionate about their craft, and the environment. So when you shop with Byw you’re not just purchasing a product, you’re supporting small businesses and connecting with the makers behind each unique piece.”

“Our mission is simple; to make it easy for people to discover and shop from talented makers across Wales. From jewellery and homeware to art and gifts, you’ll be able to purchase locally made products, that not only showcase creativity but also prioritise sustainability.”

Byw’s Values

• Locally Made: Byw is committed to championing Welsh makers and providing them with a platform to showcase their work. We’re proud to give independent businesses the opportunity to reach new audiences and grow their brands.

• Unique: Each product at Byw is thoughtfully selected for its originality, creativity, and quality. We love discovering and sharing one-of-a-kind pieces that you can’t wait to show off.

• Sustainable: We’re passionate about doing our part to care for the planet and want to inspire others to make more thoughtful, sustainable choices. So by supporting businesses who share our same values, we ensure every purchase positively impacts both the environment and the local community.

Why Byw is different

In a world dominated by one-click Amazon shopping and mass-produced products, Byw says they are offering a refreshing alternative; a place where customers can discover beautiful, unique, locally made products by makers who are committed to supporting the environment. And they add – doesn’t it feel so much better to say, ‘I just helped a small business achieve their dreams,’ rather than, ‘I just bought this off Amazon’?

The new marketplace is set to launch on Friday 27th September at www.bywcommunity.co.uk

To stay updated on the launch and for sneak peeks of the products available, follow along on their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/bywcommunity/

