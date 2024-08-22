New Order gig in Cardiff Bay is cancelled

Tonight’s headline gig by New Order in Cardiff has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

The show, part of the Cardiff Bay series of concerts was to feature the legendary Manchester band with support from The Charlatans.

A statement from the promoters read: “Important information about tonight’s event

Unfortunately due to extreme weather including severe winds, tonight’s New Order show has been cancelled on health and safety grounds. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and your refund will be automatically processed.

We will continue to monitor the weather but are assured that Becky Hill and Tiesto events will remain unaffected.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

