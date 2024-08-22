Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

New Order gig in Cardiff Bay is cancelled

22 Aug 2024 1 minute read
New Order, Santiago de Chile, 2019. Photography by Warren Jackson

Tonight’s headline gig by New Order in Cardiff has been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.

The show, part of the Cardiff Bay series of concerts was to feature the legendary Manchester band with support from The Charlatans.

A statement from the promoters read: “Important information about tonight’s event

Unfortunately due to extreme weather including severe winds, tonight’s New Order show has been cancelled on health and safety grounds. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and your refund will be automatically processed.

We will continue to monitor the weather but are assured that Becky Hill and Tiesto events will remain unaffected.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.