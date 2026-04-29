New organisation to represent Wales’ film and TV design talent

A new not-for-profit industry body has officially launched to champion the designers in Wales shaping television and film productions.

Screen Craft Guild Cymru was established to champion and support designers working across production design, costume, hair and make-up within the screen industries.

The Guild aims to “support excellence, strengthen community, and ensure craft disciplines are recognised and valued within the screen industry in Wales and beyond”.

It has emerged from a recent groundswell of industry backing for increased visibility and recognition of craft disciplines in Wales, with over 500 professionals showing public support.

Screen Craft Guild Cymru will act as both a collective voice and a practical platform, supporting its members through visibility, community-building, and the introduction of the Ember Awards.

Launching in 2026, the awards will celebrate outstanding achievements in screen craft across Welsh, UK and international productions, with a focus on elevating below-the-line creative talent.

Guild spokesperson and costume designer Ray Holman said: “This is about recognising the people who build the worlds we see on screen and ensuring their work is visible, valued and championed at every level of the industry.”

Screen Craft Guild Cymru Chair Hayley Nebauer said: “At its core, the Guild is about building a culture that values craft at every level.

“By bringing people together, we’re building a stronger, more connected future for screen design in Wales.”

The Guild launches with membership now open, marking the first step in building a unified voice for screen craft in Wales.

An inaugural social event will take place at the Atrium, Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, on 19 May 2026 from 6pm to 9pm, offering an opportunity for the community to connect and mark the beginning of the Guild.

For more information, membership details, or partnership enquiries, visit the Screen Craft Guild Cymru site here.