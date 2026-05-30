New play charts Welsh rugby legend John Bevan’s journey from Lions glory to league switch

Mark Mansfield

A new stage play exploring the life of Welsh rugby star John Bevan will tour south Wales this summer, tracing his rise from British and Irish Lions hero to rugby league star.

John Bevan: Team Player – From Lions to League will be performed at four venues across south Wales between July 1 and 4.

Written by playwright Mari Lloyd, the production focuses on three pivotal years in Bevan’s career during the early 1970s.

The play begins with the famous 1971 British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, where the side became the only Lions team ever to defeat the All Blacks on their home soil.

Bevan, then just 20 years old, was part of the historic squad.

The story then follows his controversial switch from rugby union to rugby league in 1973, when he left Wales to join Warrington for what was then a huge signing-on fee.

Lloyd said the production explores themes of identity, ambition and belonging as well as sporting success.

She said: “I’m fascinated by sport and how that links to history, heritage and regional identity.

“Success requires a pursuit of excellence that needs the power of teamwork. How would a young player navigate that when thrown onto the world stage?”

Bevan, from Tylorstown, made his Wales debut during the 1971 Five Nations Championship against England and scored a try in a 22-6 victory.

He later toured Australia and New Zealand with the Lions, scoring 18 tries during the tour and equalling a New Zealand scoring record previously set by Tony O’Reilly.

He also became known for scoring in the Barbarian F.C. victory over New Zealand in 1973 before switching codes to join Warrington.

During a lengthy rugby league career, he made more than 300 appearances for the club and scored 201 tries, later representing both Wales and Great Britain in league.

The new production follows earlier collaborations between Lloyd and director and producer Julia Stubbs, whose previous play Still Here toured south Wales in 2025.

The monologue will be performed by Welsh actor Scott Gutteridge, recently seen as Tybalt in Theatr Cymru’s production of Romeo a Juliet.

Performances

1st July at 7.30pm – The Blake Theatre, Almshouse Street, Monmouth, NP25 3XP

Tickets: www.theblaketheatre.org/wed-1-jul-2026-john-bevan-team-player

2nd July at 7.00pm – Cwmavon Village Hall, Cwmavon Road, Pontypool, NP4 8XH

Tickets: www.cwmavonvillagehall.weebly.com/whats-on

3rd July at 6.00pm – Welfare Hall, East Road, Tylorstown, CF43 3DA

Tickets: www.tylorstownwelfarehall.co.uk/our-events/bookable-events

4th July at 7.00pm – Melville Centre for the Arts, Pen-y-Pound, Abergavenny, NP7 5UD

Tickets: www.melvillecentre.org.uk/event/john-bevan-team-player-from-lions-to-league

There will also be a post-show Q&A with the creative team and special guest John Bevan.