New podcast with Mel Owen to discuss a ‘fairer, greener future’ for Wales

A new six-part podcast series featuring comedian and advocate Mel Owen and explore how Wales can build a fairer, greener future.

Green, Fair and Caring, the new podcast from Oxfam Cymru, was launched to bring the charity’s paper ‘Feminist Green New Deal for Wales’ to life.

The charity said they designed the podcast for ‘busy people who don’t have time to read long reports’, offering an engaging and accessible way to share the information and proposals within.

Head of Oxfam Cymru, Sarah Rees, will join Mel as a host as they dive into different themes from the report, and get fresh perspectives from expert guests, in each episode.

Sarah Rees said: “Oxfam Cymru are aware that everyone is stretched for time, and that policy papers can sometimes feel inaccessible, especially for those whose lives these policies will most affect.

“This podcast tackles that head-on. We break down the thinking behind our work, unpack our recommendations, and explore why it all matters so much to communities across Wales.”

Mel Owen commented: “It was an absolute pleasure to feature on this podcast by Oxfam Cymru. I learned so much about how the Feminist Green New Deal will impact the lives of everyday people, especially women.

“The podcast provides accessible but comprehensive insight into the findings of the report and why we should all be thinking about the future through a green lens”.

Episode one, which features Sarah, Mel, Dr Alison Parken, and Professor Sara MacBride-Stewart, is out now, with the remaining six episodes coming before the end of the year.

Oxfam Cymru added: “Wales faces deepening climate impacts, widening inequality, and public services under strain. Oxfam Cymru argues that poverty, gender inequality, and the climate crisis are inseparable—and that a just transition must be feminist, placing care for people and planet at its core.”

To listen to the podcast’s first episode, search Green, Fair and Caring on your preferred podcast platform, or find it here on, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple, and RSS.