New project from Catrin Williams aims to nurture artists from the Llŷn Peninsula

A new artist collective, created by leading Welsh painter Catrin Williams, aims to bring together a group of exciting new artistic voices from the Llŷn Peninsula.

In response to the challenges emerging artists encounter when seeking exhibition opportunities in established north Wales galleries, artist Catrin Williams envisioned BÔN in 2023, with support from Plas Glyn-y-Weddw and

the Arts Council of Wales.

This dynamic collective brings together several artists with their own unique journey in the exhibition world.

The support of Plas Glyn-y-Weddw, offering a prominent place in their exhibition calendar and essential funding via Arts Council of Wales for the artists to develop new work, underscores the significance of this initiative.

Nurturing talent

Looking ahead, BÔN intends to extend its presence across Wales, ensuring that its identity and the vital opportunities it provides become increasingly accessible to emerging talent in the area, building a lasting impact.

BÔN, meaning “fundamental” or “stem” in Welsh, reflects the group’s foundational belief in nurturing emerging artistic talent. Providing access to established galleries is seen as a fundamental element in the development of

their artistic practices and professional growth.

Like a stem that supports and nourishes, BÔN aims to provide the essential resources and pathways for these artists to flourish.

The name BÔN also resonates with the local linguistic landscape through the ‘to bach’ atop the ‘O’ – a distinct characteristic of the Welsh language, also found in “Llŷn.” The collective’s visual identity, inspired by the iconic Iron Age roundhouses that crown Llŷn’s hills, further anchors BÔN in the rich history and distinct identity of the area.

Exhibiting Artists:

• Billy Bagilhole

• Kiowa Casey

• Tem Casey

• Sioned Medi Evans

• Elin Gruffydd

• Anna Higson

• Chris Higson

• Ella Louise Jones

• Zoe Lewthwaite

• Sioned Mair

• Iwan Lloyd Roberts

The exhibition launched Sunday 11 May 2025 from 14:00-17:00 at Plas Glyn-y-Weddw and runs until 6 July 2025.

Keep posted on Instagram @bon_llyn @plasglynyweddw and the project website here

