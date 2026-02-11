New project launched to support folk artists touring in Wales

Stephen Price

A series of tours featuring some of the leading talents in Welsh folk music are set to take place from the spring, all thanks to a very special project led by Trac Cymru.

TAITH is the latest project to have been devised by Trac Cymru, funded by Arts Council of Wales, feautirung a series of tours by Welsh folk artists and a journey of discovery for audiences.

In Welsh, ‘taith’ means both a tour and a journey— a fitting name for a project focused on discovery and professional development.

The project will support six Welsh folk acts to perform in mid-scale theatre venues across Wales between Spring 2026 and Spring 2027, to reach new audiences, and further their careers.

The project also aims to fill a gap in the availability of management and support for folk artists in Wales.

‘TAITH’ consists of three tours by three mid-career acts and three early-career or developing acts.

Each tour will consist of two acts, a headliner and a support act. Trac Cymru, as the tour management, will be organising all aspects of the tours, supporting the artists to develop their careers.

There will also be an opportunity for young people to learn from the artists with workshops at two of the venues in each tour.

Antwn Owen-Hicks, Project Manager, said: “This is an important professional development project, enabling mid-career folk artists to perform in larger venues and to reach new audiences.

“There’s a lack of artist management and agency support in Wales, so ‘TAITH’ enables Trac Cymru to act as both, supporting the artists and organising the tours.”

The first tour of 7 venues is with Mari Mathias and her band as the headline act, launching her new album ‘Cyfarwydd’, with support by Angharad Jenkins and Patrick Rimes.

The tour kicks off at the Borough Theatre, Abergavenny on 29 April, and goes to Y Muni Pontypridd, Galeri Caernarfon, Aberystwyth Arts Centre, FOCUS Wales Wrexham, Taliesin Arts Centre Swansea and finishing at Ystradgynlais Welfare Hall on 9 May.

Full details of the tour can be found at https://www.trac.cymru/taith

The second tour, in the autumn, is with the Gwilym Bowen Rhys Trio as the main act, plus a support act. The third tour for spring 2027 has yet to be confirmed.

Tour details

29/04 Borough Theatre, Abergavenny

30/04 Y Muni, Pontypridd

01/05 Galeri, Caernarfon

06/05 Aberystwyth Arts Centre

07/05 FOCUS Wales, Wrexham

08/05 Taliesin Arts Centre

09/05 The Welfare, Ystradgynlais