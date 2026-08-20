New restaurant set to offer panoramic views over Swansea Bay

Amelia Jones

Work has begun on a new restaurant planned as part of the Swansea Skyline project

The new restaurant and café is planned for the top of Kilvey Hill. Groundworks are now under way at the hilltop site, with this phase of construction expected to take around eight weeks. Work will take place during the site’s normal construction hours.

The restaurant and café are among several elements of the major Skyline Swansea project currently progressing across the area.

At Landore Park & Ride, piling has started for the base station of the planned gondola, while tree clearance and tower piling continue along the gondola route. New signage is also being installed along diverted paths to help walkers and other visitors navigate the area while construction is taking place.

Skyline Swansea has acknowledged the importance of Kilvey Hill to local residents and visitors and said it is working to minimise disruption.

In a recent update, the project team said: “We know what the hill means to locals and visitors, and we want to make sure everyone can continue to enjoy the hill as best they can.”

Residents are not expected to experience significant disruption from the latest works, although people using the hill may notice additional construction vehicles travelling to and from the site while the groundworks are carried out.

The wider Skyline Swansea development is expected to bring more than 100 local jobs once operational. Roles are expected to cover a range of areas, including guest experience, hospitality, engineering, maintenance and support services.

Recruitment has not yet opened, but people interested in working on the project can currently register their interest. Applications are expected to open in early 2028.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions from locals and residents. On Facebook, one commenter said: “Can wait for this few laps on the mountain bike and then popped to the restaurant for some food and beers. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Another said: “Great. Cant wait. For the people. To all have a chance to see the great view.”

However, some weren’t happy about the announcement. One said: “Should never be up there in the first place.”

Another added: “Give it a few years and it will be abandoned like the dry ski slope was.”

The latest construction activity marks another step forward for the long-term development, with work continuing across several parts of the Skyline Swansea site.

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