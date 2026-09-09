New S4C series follows eight teachers during their first year in the classroom

Nation.Cymru staff

Eight newly qualified teachers will give viewers an insight into the highs and lows of their first year in the profession in a new fly-on-the-wall television series.

S4C’s Athrawon follows teachers working at five Welsh-medium schools across Wales as they adjust to life in the classroom and the pressures and rewards that come with the job.

The five-part series, produced by Carlam, begins on Wednesday, September 9, and will follow the teachers through lessons and wider school life.

Those taking part are Cai Fôn Davies, who teaches Welsh and Drama, and Textiles, Food and Nutrition teacher Alisa MacCallum-Williams at Ysgol y Creuddyn in Conwy.

Chemistry teacher Siôn-Rhys Evans is followed at Ysgol Llanhari, Pontyclun, while three of the teachers work at Ysgol Gymraeg Ystalyfera Bro Dur in Port Talbot.

They are French and Spanish teacher Jeanne Audren de Kerdrel, a native of Brittany who has learned Welsh, Welsh teacher Lowri Whitrow and Science teacher Alex Williams.

The series also features Mathematics teacher Aimee Woolley at Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Plasmawr in Cardiff and Physics teacher Meirin Oan Evans at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni in Caerphilly.

As well as following their experiences as newly qualified teachers, the hour-long programmes will examine some of the wider challenges facing schools and teacher recruitment.

Mr Evans said becoming a teacher had been a long-held ambition which he had initially been persuaded not to pursue.

He said: “I don’t think I’d be happier doing anything else. I’d wanted to be a teacher since I was 14, but various people advised me to do different things.

“Half a lifetime later, I’m so happy I decided to become a teacher. It feels like my fourth career, but it’s certainly the best one for me.”

Mr Evans is not the only participant to have entered teaching after pursuing another career.

Mr Evans – the chemistry teacher at Ysgol Llanhari – said: “I love being a teacher, and I’m so grateful that I made the decision to change careers and pursue a future in education.

“It’s busy, tiring, and challenging at times, but the funny moments, the variety and the satisfaction of seeing pupils grow, develop and succeed make it all worthwhile.

“With such a great need for more science teachers in Wales, I hope the series shows just how rewarding and exciting a career in education can be – and perhaps inspire others to follow a similar path.”

Ms Woolley, who also entered the profession later than most, hopes the programme will encourage people to consider teaching Welsh-medium mathematics.

‘Memorable’

She said: “My first year as a teacher has been truly memorable for me, having entered the profession later than most.

“I’ve really enjoyed seeing the pupils’ understanding and confidence grow; although the job comes with challenges, witnessing this development makes the long hours worthwhile.

“There is a great demand for more Welsh-medium maths teachers, so I really hope this programme helps attract more people to consider this career.”

For Cai Fôn Davies, allowing cameras into his lessons during his first year proved an unusual additional challenge.

He said: “Being part of Athrawon – and having the opportunity to share the reality of school life from the perspective of a new teacher – has been quite an experience.

“Having cameras film my lessons and follow me around the school was certainly surreal!

“Nevertheless, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it, and I’d like to thank everyone at Ysgol y Creuddyn who has supported and encouraged me over the past year.

“I hope that, through this series, viewers will gain an insight into both the challenges and the rewards of working in education today. My first year of teaching has certainly been one to remember!”

S4C’s Head of Docs and Specialist Factual Llinos Wynne said the programme would offer viewers an insight into both the profession and the education system.

‘Vital work’

She said: “Athrawon is an important series that shines a light on the vital work of teachers in mentoring, educating and shaping future generations.

“The education sector is key in ensuring a flourishing future for Wales and the Welsh language, and S4C is very grateful to the schools for the cooperation on this series.

“It’s a timely series which offers a fresh insight into the education system through colourful characters, humour, empathy and honesty.”

The series has received support from the Welsh Government through Creative Wales.

Athrawon begins on S4C at 9pm on Wednesday, September 9, and will also be available on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other on-demand platforms.

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