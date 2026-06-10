New S4C series shows how small changes can make a big difference at home

Nation.Cymru staff

In a brand new TV series on S4C, presenter Sarra Elgan and a team of experts will transform six homes in Wales – not by knocking down walls or building extensions, but with simple, creative and effective changes that viewers can try at home.

Over six weekly episodes, Taclo’r Tŷ will see Sarra and the gang get to know someone at their wits’ end with clutter, lack of privacy or the old-fashioned look of their home. The team then sets out to transform rooms with simple, useful and practical hacks, from rearranging to storage and decorating.

There will also be a personal element to each episode, with Sarra getting to the emotional roots of some of her guest’s difficulties, including money, grief, health and relatives. At the end of each episode audiences will see impressive transformations in the homes, among other less obvious ones in the day-to-day lives of the owners.

Alongside the series S4C will provide a wealth of digital content on home improvements, on its social media channels.

Sarra said: “I’ve really enjoyed being part of this series so much because it gives us a chance to hear stories that are relevant to so many of us today. In the current climate, moving house isn’t an option for many people, so it’s more important than ever that our homes work better for us and our way of life.

“While travelling across the country, we’ve seen how a neglected space or one that isn’t being used properly can start to affect everyday life, people’s wellbeing, their confidence, family life, and the way they live in their homes. But we’ve also seen just how transformative the right changes can be.

“The series is much more than a home renovation programme. It shows how the right changes can make a real difference to people’s lives, creating homes that support their needs and make life a little easier and happier. The stories we’ve heard and the challenges we’ve seen are ones that so many of us can relate to, which makes the series feel especially relevant today. I’m very proud to have been part of that journey.”

Beth Angell, S4C’s Head of Entertainment and Factual Entertainment says: “Taclo’r Tŷ shows that you don’t need a huge budget or major renovations to transform a home. By combining practical tips with powerful personal stories, the series demonstrates how the right changes can improve not only the space around us, but also our wellbeing and everyday lives. It is a highly relevant series that offers inspiration for our daily lives.”