New S4C series Stiwdio 24/7 gives a platform to Welsh music

S4C Stiwdio 24/7, a new series focussing on bands and artists on the Welsh music scene that have recently released new material, launches this Friday (24 October).

In the first episode, viewers can enjoy performances from Cyn Cwsg, a young band from north Wales, and Taran from Cardiff, featuring Rose Datta as lead vocalist. The episode also includes a chat and performance from Ani Glass, following the release of her second album Phantasmagoria.

Launched as part of S4C Miwsig, the rest of the series will feature artists such as Gruff Rhys, Candelas, Mali Hâf, Sage Todz, Mr Phormula, Buddug, and many more.

Passion

DJ Molly Palmer from Cwmaman presents the series and welcomes the opportunity to front a programme that means so much to her because of her passion for music.

“For me, music is everything,” said Molly. “When I was growing up, music was always a huge part of my life. I wake up in the morning and listen to the radio, I listen to music in the car, and when I go for a walk, I’ve always got my headphones on.

“I’m a DJ, so I work around music all the time – so for me, it’s a privilege to be able to present something that’s so important to me and such a big part of my life.”

S4C Miwsig

Stiwdio 24/7 is part of the wider S4C Miwsig platform, which launched during the week of the National Eisteddfod in August with the first ever Welsh-language immersive reality gig featuring Dom and Lloyd.

As well as this new series, S4C Miwsig also includes the new vodcast Maes Fi, presented by Cardiff-based DJ Elan Evans, and 3 Cân, in which Ifan Siôn Davies, lead singer of Sŵnami, invites three well-known bands or artists to perform and breathe new life into an old favourite.

Stiwdio 24/7 will be on S4C on Friday 24 October at 8.25pm and available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.