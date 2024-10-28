New special guests announced for Oasis’ 2025 UK and Ireland shows

Oasis have announced a second special guest at their sold-out UK shows next summer.

The dates which will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will now see Britpop legends Cast in support alongside the previously Richard Ashcroft, the former lead singer of The Verve, will be joining them as a special guest on all of their UK and Ireland shows next year.

In August, brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed the Britpop band’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025, saying “The great wait is over.”

Cast frontman John Power said: “I’m blown away at the reunion. Oasis are the voice of a generation and the songs that they wrote and sung were and still are the soundtrack to many people’s dreams. They are the people’s band.

“I’ve known Noel and Liam all through the years, we go way back. It’s been some ride, some journey. I’ve felt and known their music personally, as a fan. It inspired me as songwriter, it blew the whole scene open like nothing before and it reached way beyond the stratosphere. Everything changed. We were all part of that and we will all be part of this. I’m especially looking forward to revisiting my family’s Irish roots when the tour hits Dublin. Let the opening chords shimmer and shine next July.”

Richard Ashcroft, who wrote 1997 hit Bitter Sweet Symphony, said last week in a statement: “As a fan from day one, I was buzzing for many reasons when the news of Oasis’s return was announced.

“I can say with no exaggeration that the song-writing talent of Noel, and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

“It was the perfection of Live Forever that forced me to try and write my own.

“They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

“Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it.

“See you next summer. Music is power.”

Noel quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been pleading with them to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in France.

When tickets went on sale for the UK and Ireland shows some standard tickets more than doubled from £148 to £355 and the situation was blamed on “unprecedented demand”.

There was outrage from fans and the controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they would look at the use of dynamic pricing.

Ticketmaster has previously said it does not set concert prices and its website states this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

The first UK show will take place at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

