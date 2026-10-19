New study reveals the most underrated attractions in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Any UK trip begins with a familiar list: the Tower of London, Stonehenge, Edinburgh Castle, the London Eye. Famous places earn their crowds, but not always the reviews to match. Which well-known attractions actually disappoint their visitors, and which quieter places deserve far more attention than they get?

To find out, Stasher compared online popularity (Wikipedia views, TikTok and Instagram hashtags) with Tripadvisor ratings for 538 attractions across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The result: 15 famous attractions that fall short with visitors, and 125 quieter ones that visitors love and the internet mostly ignores.

Breaking the figures down two Welsh attractions made the top 10 highest-ranked underrated attractions in the UK – the Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum and Conwy town walls, which rank ninth and tenth nationally.

In the top 10 Wales list Royal Welch Fusiliers Museum is ranked first with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.7/5 and an online popularity score of 5/100.

Conwy town walls is ranked second with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.6/5 and an online popularity score of 14.2/100.

Roch Castle is ranked third with a Tripadvisor rating of 5/5 and an online popularity score of 26.8/100.

National Slate Museum in Llanberis ranks fourth in Wales, with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.6/5 and an online popularity score of 22.6/100.

Plas Mawr in Conwy places fifth, earning 4.8/5 on Tripadvisor alongside an online popularity score of 28.2/100.

Beaumaris Gaol on Anglesey ranks sixth, with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.6/5 and an online popularity score of 12.3/100.

This separate Wales ranking uses the same criteria as the UK-wide study, identifying attractions with Tripadvisor ratings of at least 4.5/5 and online popularity scores in the UK sample’s bottom half.

The online popularity index measures Wikipedia page views and selected TikTok and Instagram hashtag activity, not actual visitor numbers.

At the other end of the scale the most disappointing list thankfully doesn’t includes any Welsh locations!

The full study and methodology are available here: https://stasher.com/blog/the-most-overrated-and-underrated-attractions-in-the-uk

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