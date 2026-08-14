New Swansea Market business joins forces with popular deli for special pop-up

Amelia Jones

A New Orleans-inspired Swansea business is set to give customers a taste of the ‘Deep South’ this weekend, ahead of its official opening later this year.

The Beignet Kitchen will team up with popular Uplands deli Flynn’s Delicatessen this Saturday for a special pop-up event.

The business will serve freshly made beignets. They are a square or rectangular pieces of deep-fried yeast dough, traditionally served piping hot and generously covered in powdered sugar.

The Beignet Kitchen is the creation of Swansea-based founder Daf Turner, who plans to bring the New Orleans favourite to Swansea Market later this year.

Ahead of the much-anticipated opening, Turner is joining forces with Flynn’s Delicatessen owner Chris Flynn for the one-off pop-up in Uplands, giving customers an early chance to try what will be on offer in the market.

In a video announcing the collaboration, Flynn said: “Hi guys, Chris from Flynn’s Deli. On the 15th of August, this Saturday, we have a special guest here. We have the Beignet Kitchen, who are opening very, very soon in the market.

“And what they’re doing is they’re going to do a pop-up outside on our patio, serving fresh (beignets. We open from 12 till sell-out. And I’m really excited about this because beignets are, in my opinion, the perfect coffee accompaniment.”

Turner said : “My beignets, they’re New Orleans style beignets.

“It’s like a doughnut, but a little bit airier, a little bit lighter. You can have a little bit more than you would normally have a doughnut. It’s an excellent pairing to be outside here. I’m going to be providing dips as well, if people want to try some dips.”

Flynn added: “The dips are stunning. They are absolutely stunning.

“For the people who may have had beignets in some of the other places in Swansea, this is the first time that the fresh for you as for the trial ahead of the opening.

“So come and support local business, come and support a new business in Swansea, a new food business in Swansea, which is really great.

“When we first met, I ate about 16 of them in our meeting.So they’re very addictive. Come and try it. It’s going to be a really lovely afternoon.”

The event will take place outside Flynn’s Deli on 27 Walter Road, from 12pm until sell out.

You can view the full video here.

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