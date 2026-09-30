New Swansea venue set to open just in time for major city celebration

Amelia Jones

A popular restaurant chain has revealed it plans to open its new Swansea venue for the biggest weekend of the year.

The Cosy Club has revealed on social media that it will open its new Swansea venue in time for Beaujolais Day.

Beaujolais Day is a major annual tradition in Swansea celebrating the release of Beaujolais Nouveau, a young red wine from the Beaujolais region of France, on the third Thursday of November.

The Swansea tradition is linked to former Wales rugby captain Clem Thomas, who owned the No Sign Wine Bar and had a home in Burgundy, and helped introduce the wine to the city.

The event grew as more restaurants and bars joined in and has since become a major social occasion centred around food, drinks and celebrations.

The chain is set to take over the ground floor of the Grade II-listed landmark in the Maritime Quarter, which was designed by architect Charles T. Ruthen in 1913.

Announcing the news on their social media, they said: “We may not be open just yet, but we couldn’t miss Beaujolais Day in Swansea!

“We’ll be open just in time for the big day and we’d love you to be part of the celebrations, with live music, fantastic food and a glass or two (we’re not judging) of Beaujolais Nouveau 2026.

“If you want to join the party, book your table before they sell out.”

They will serve a three course set menu for £49.95 which includes a glass of Beaujolais Nouveau, or you can browse the A La Carte menu.

It will be the third Cosy Club in Wales and the first in Swansea, joining the two existing Cardiff sites and becoming the 38th venue in the group, which is owned by hospitality operator Loungers.

Lucy Knowles, managing director of Cosy Club, said: “We are so looking forward to introducing Cosy Club to Swansea.

“We know how important this venue is to the city, and our design team has taken great care to honour that heritage while reimagining the interiors with Cosy Club’s signature sense of glamour. We want to create something truly unique for Swansea.”

The interiors will feature bespoke patterned fabrics, mirrors, carpets and wallpapers, statement lighting and soft furnishings, alongside features including disco balls and fish tanks, according to the company.

Menus will run from breakfast through to brunch, lunch and dinner, with what the chain describes as elevated modern classics and signature specials, as well as a strong selection of gluten-free and vegan options.

You can follow their social media for further updates here. You can book a table for the opening here.

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