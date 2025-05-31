New teen drama ‘Hafiach’ tackles hard-hitting issues facing Welsh youth

A hard-hitting new teen drama, Hafiach, starts on S4C on 4 June, bringing real-world issues which are important to young people in Wales to the screen.

Set in Rhyl and Prestatyn, the series is aimed at viewers aged 13 and over and features a fresh cast of rising young talent.

Inspired by nationwide discussions with teenagers, Hafiach explores themes of refugee experiences, murder, and relationship turmoil, offering a raw and relevant portrayal of life for young people in modern-day Wales.

A premiere was held on Thursday 29 May at the Urdd National Eisteddfod in Margam Park, Port Talbot. Cast members were joined by Executive Producer Llyr Morus for an exclusive screening of the first episode, followed by a live Q&A hosted by presenter Miriam Isaac.

Emerging talent

The series opens on a high note, with a group of teenagers celebrating the end of their GCSE exams and looking ahead to a carefree summer. But their world is quickly shattered when the body of a 12-year-old boy is discovered on a beach. As police launch a murder investigation, the friends are pulled into a disturbing web of secrets that challenge everything they thought they knew.

The main cast features eight young actors aged 16 to 23, chosen from hundreds who took part in nationwide acting workshops led by well-known Welsh performers Mali Harries and Shelley Rees.

The cast includes:

Dream Williams (Ela), 16, from Anglesey

Siôn Emlyn (Lefi), 23, from Dolgellau

Alis Williams, 16, from Swansea

Tomos Wynne (Noa), 18, from Blaenau Ffestiniog

Siriol Ousey (Kelsey), 18, from Rhyl

Adam Williams (Malik), 16, from Penrhyn Bay

Beca Williams (Jess), 16, from Denbigh

Mohamad Ali Masri (Aabis) 23, from Swansea

For several cast members, including Mohamad Ali Masri – or Ali – this is their first acting role.

Personal experience has played a powerful role in helping Ali portray his character in Hafiach. A refugee from the Middle East himself, Ali drew on his own story to shape the performance.

Originally from Syria, he was forced to flee his homeland and has been building a new life in Swansea since 2019, where he now works in a local restaurant. But acting, he says, has always been his dream.

Ali said: “The experience felt like reliving parts of my own life. I remember when I first arrived here, I didn’t speak a word of English and was constantly trying to make sense of my new world.

“Starting over in a new country is incredibly hard. What Aabis goes through in the drama happens in real life to people like me.

“I’d never really heard Welsh being spoken before – it was completely new to me. But the whole experience inspired me to start learning it. I’ve even gone back to visit the area since filming.”

The series is produced by Vox Pictures and funded by Creative Wales, written by Gwenno Hughes, Anona Thomas, Siôn Eirug, and Megan Angharad Hunter and directed by Rhodri Jones, Mali Harries, and Griff Lynch. It received funding from Creative Wales, a Welsh Government economic development agency that supports the creative industries in Wales.

Relevant and powerful

Executive Producer Llyr Morus said the show’s themes were shaped directly by teenagers across Wales: “We ran workshops in schools across Wales and asked 12 to 15-year-olds what concerned them most. Two themes came up again and again – immigration and the climate crisis. This marked the beginning of creating a relevant, powerful and modern story.”

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Education and Children’s Commissioner, added: “It was wonderful to be a part of the Hafiach launch in the Urdd Eisteddfod and to see so many enjoying watching.

“This is an important drama for us for young people 13+ and I hope we see more commissions for this age in the future.”

The Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “I would like to commend Vox Pictures for undertaking important research into the important issues that concern our younger generation and going on to tell such a personal story about what it is like to face the unimaginable difficulties of having to flee your war-torn country as a refugee.

“This is an important piece of television commissioned by S4C that has been created to reach younger Welsh-speaking audiences, with such a unique offering. I am proud that Creative Wales was able to support the production and help bring Hafiach to life, whilst also creating training and crew opportunities for people based locally.”

Hafiach is on S4C on 4 June at 20:25. The series will be available as a boxset on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

