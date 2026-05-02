New track blending Arabic and Welsh influences released

The north Wales cross-cultural ensemble Panedeni release Atamanaa (‘I hope’) on 1 May 2026 ahead of their FOCUS Wales showcase.

Atamanaa (Arabic for ‘I hope’) is the second single and title track from Panedeni’s forthcoming EP (out 19 June 2026 on Sionci, Tŷ Cerdd’s artist-led label) and follows on from their debut single, Tafod, a Welsh-language song, earlier this year.

The band’s name ‘Panedeni’ merges the Welsh word paned (a cup of tea) with Adeni tea from Yemen, symbolising shared Arabic and Welsh culture and bringing people together.

Atamanaa was co-written by Yasmine Latkowski (Panedeni) and Ayoub Boukhalfa (Wales One World Choir), drawing on lived experiences of their Middle Eastern heritages (Yemeni and Moroccan) and of being artists living in Wales.

Featuring haunting Arabic vocals, accompanied by oud, flute, double bass, violin, piano and Arabic percussion, Atamanaa comes from a place of deep longing for peace, and is a message of love and hope from Wales to the Middle East.

The video for Atamanaa, which was supported by the PYST x S4C Music Video Fund, will also be released on 1 May 2026. Filmed and directed by Rob Corcoran (73 degree films) in North Wales near Llangollen and featuring Ayoub Boukhalfa, Yasmine describes the video as “a love note from Wales to the Middle East”.

Watch now: Panedeni – Atamanaa

The upcoming EP Atamanaa expands Panedeni’s cross-cultural sound, including Arabic and Welsh folk instrumentation. Sung in four languages — Welsh, English, Arabic, and Bosnian — the EP showcases a multicultural mix of original and reimagined traditional music. Panedeni’s work is rooted in inclusivity, celebrating diversity and creating work that brings together distinct musical heritages in Wales.

Yasmine Latkowski says: “Atamanaa is deeply personal to me and Ayoub. Since composing the song online without having ever met, we have now taught it to choirs across Wales and are looking forward to performing it at the Llangollen Fringe Festival on 12th September.”

Atamanaa will be available on all major streaming platforms from 1 May 2026. Panedeni will be performing at FOCUS Wales on Friday 8th May, 7pm at HWB

You can find out more here on FOCUS Wales 2026 Panedeni | FOCUS Wales 2026