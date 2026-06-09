New true crime podcast with Nic Parry launches on BBC Sounds

Nation Cymru staff

Former Crown Court judge Nic Parry examines some of Wales’ most compelling criminal cases in new Y Podlediad Trosedd podcast launching on 9 June.

In this gripping series, Nic applies expert legal insight alongside witness recollections and archive material to unpack some of Wales’ darkest cases – from well-known incidents to those that have been largely forgotten.

The series explores a wide range of harrowing stories, including the 1984 disappearance and death of Julie Clarke, a 17-year-old from Dwyran, Anglesey, whose body was later discovered in a woodland in Flintshire. It also revisits the case of the Darvell brothers, who were wrongfully imprisoned following the 1985 murder of Sandra Phillips in a Swansea sex shop.

More recent cases are also examined, including the 2024 stabbing of two teachers and a pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman and the 2025 fraud and bribery case involving former MEP and Reform UK Wales leader Nathan Gill.

Each episode features contributors who were involved at the time — including police officers, journalists and commentators such as Marian Wyn Jones, Meleri Williams, Garry Owen and Mared Gwyn. Together with Nic, they explore the circumstances of each case and consider their lasting impact on communities across Wales.

Nic Parry said: “After a lifetime working with people — supporting them in police interviews, representing them in court, and later presiding over cases as a Crown Court judge — the legal system and its consequences have become part of who I am.

“Now I’m retired this series offers an opportunity to reflect on cases from a different perspective. It’s a chance not only to tell powerful stories, often deeply unsettling ones, but also to help people understand the impact legal decisions can have — and how individual cases can shape the law itself.”

“This is an exciting and ambitious new series that breaks new ground” says Dafydd Meredydd, Editor of BBC Radio Cymru.

“Drawing on Nic’s expertise and experience within the legal system, the series shines a light on cases that remain in the public consciousness, as well as those that have been forgotten but deserve renewed attention.

“It demonstrates BBC Radio Cymru’s ongoing commitment to innovation and to delivering high-quality, relevant content for our audiences.”

The series is produced by Meic Parry of Meicro for BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds. An award-winning audio producer, Meic’s previous work includes The Crossbow Killer, a Crime Next Door: The Anglesey Vampire Killer.

Meic Parry said: “Having worked on podcasts for several years, it’s been a privilege to tell stories from Wales in the Welsh language. Collaborating with someone of Nic’s legal expertise and broadcasting experience has made this a particularly rewarding project.”

The first episode, focusing on the Julie Clarke case, is available now on BBC Sounds, with new episodes released every Tuesday: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/p0nqr9tp