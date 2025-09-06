New venue planned on site where historic theatre once stood

Plans are underway to open a new multi-purpose venue in the Welsh capital.

The new venue, named the Capitol Arena, is planned for the current Capitol shopping centre, which was built on the site where The Capitol Theatre once stood.

The venue, which is still at the planning/licensing stage, takes its name from the historic theatre – the much loved venue closed in 1978 and was demolished in 1983 to make way for the new shopping centre. The Capitol Arena’s branding is a nod to the once famous signage that used to adorn the theatre building.

In its 60s and 70s heyday the venue played host to some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll, from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan Jimi Hendrix and The Who to Queen, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Roxy Music and Marc Bolan.

The Capitol Arena aims to reinvigorate Cardiff’s live music scene, with a 950-1000 capacity venue to be developed in a basement unit in the current building.

In a brochure produced by the developers of the new venue, it states: “Formerly a catalogue store at the turn of the century, this basement unit within the Capitol Shopping Centre has been long forgotten.

“We want to invest in this long forgotten space to create a multi-purpose venue which can be adapted for any number of functions, events and community uses.

“Despite having a musical heritage to be proud of, Cardiff has a shockingly low amount of live music venues left. And that’s certainly not through lack of musical talent.”

“The opening of the Capitol Arena will mark a welcome and long awaited return of live entertainment to this cherished location, honouring its legacy while building a new future for Cardiff’s creative community.”

The developers say the venue will be designed in such a way that it will be suitable for a range of commercial and community based events including – live music, comedy, theatre, weddings, exercise/dance classes, food markets, jobs fairs, Comic cons and exhibitions.

They also promise state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, along with premium backstage facilities including high quality dressing rooms

The venue will be divided into two separate rooms:

Room A – Large Event Space with stage and optional seating.

Room B – Bar Area to support Room 1.

Both rooms will be linked together by an internal lobby.

Follow the latest developments at the Capitol Arena via their Facebook page HERE