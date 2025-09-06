New venue planned on site where historic theatre once stood
Plans are underway to open a new multi-purpose venue in the Welsh capital.
The new venue, named the Capitol Arena, is planned for the current Capitol shopping centre, which was built on the site where The Capitol Theatre once stood.
The venue, which is still at the planning/licensing stage, takes its name from the historic theatre – the much loved venue closed in 1978 and was demolished in 1983 to make way for the new shopping centre. The Capitol Arena’s branding is a nod to the once famous signage that used to adorn the theatre building.
In its 60s and 70s heyday the venue played host to some of the biggest names in rock ‘n’ roll, from The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan Jimi Hendrix and The Who to Queen, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, Roxy Music and Marc Bolan.
The Capitol Arena aims to reinvigorate Cardiff’s live music scene, with a 950-1000 capacity venue to be developed in a basement unit in the current building.
In a brochure produced by the developers of the new venue, it states: “Formerly a catalogue store at the turn of the century, this basement unit within the Capitol Shopping Centre has been long forgotten.
“We want to invest in this long forgotten space to create a multi-purpose venue which can be adapted for any number of functions, events and community uses.
“Despite having a musical heritage to be proud of, Cardiff has a shockingly low amount of live music venues left. And that’s certainly not through lack of musical talent.”
“The opening of the Capitol Arena will mark a welcome and long awaited return of live entertainment to this cherished location, honouring its legacy while building a new future for Cardiff’s creative community.”
The developers say the venue will be designed in such a way that it will be suitable for a range of commercial and community based events including – live music, comedy, theatre, weddings, exercise/dance classes, food markets, jobs fairs, Comic cons and exhibitions.
They also promise state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, along with premium backstage facilities including high quality dressing rooms
The venue will be divided into two separate rooms:
Room A – Large Event Space with stage and optional seating.
Room B – Bar Area to support Room 1.
Both rooms will be linked together by an internal lobby.
Follow the latest developments at the Capitol Arena via their Facebook page HERE
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
An excellent plan.
Cardiff as a city should also copy other regions growth models.
In 1990s i worked on Montreal and their economy went bankrupt late 1970s after hosting a major sports event and building a major airport that had no customers (remarkable similarities to Cardiff). Montreal today is base of global engineering firms such as WSP, Air Canada, Air Transat; plus Cirque du Soleil and Just for Laughs comedy festival.
London is now over-priced for short-breaks and now is the time for Cardiff to focus on its’ music / arts / cultural heritage to grow its’ tourism sector.
How did Montreal turn things around?
“the much loved venue closed in 1978 and was demolished in 1983 to make way for the new shopping centre. ”
I thought the Capitol Centre opened in the early 90s? Did it really take 7 years to build it?