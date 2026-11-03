New Victorian Christmas market brings festive nostalgia to Cardiff

Amelia Jones

Cardiff is set to take a trip back to the Victorian era this month as a new Christmas market brings a taste of traditional festive celebrations to the city centre.

Queen Street will be transformed into a Victorian-style marketplace from Thursday, November 12, to Sunday, November 15, with traders dressed in period costumes and stalls decorated to capture the charm of a Christmas from another time.

The four-day event, organised by Great Cardiff Feast, will give visitors the chance to experience a festive market with a distinctly historical twist.

Rather than simply offering the usual Christmas market experience, the event will invite shoppers to step into a Victorian-inspired setting, with beautifully decorated stalls and traders embracing the theme through their costumes.

Visitors will be able to browse a selection of independent businesses selling handmade gifts, making it an opportunity to find something different ahead of Christmas.

There will also be plenty of seasonal food and treats on offer, alongside festive music, live entertainment and roaming performers bringing the marketplace to life.

Adding to the traditional atmosphere, organisers will be awarding prizes for the best-dressed Victorian stall, encouraging traders to get involved and help recreate the look and feel of a bygone Christmas.

The market promises to bring a different kind of festive atmosphere to one of Cardiff’s busiest shopping streets, combining independent traders and seasonal shopping with the sights and sounds of the Victorian era.

With its period costumes, traditional-style stalls and live entertainment, the event will offer visitors the chance to enjoy a little festive nostalgia in the heart of the capital.

The Victorian Christmas Market will run on Queen Street from November 12 to 15, 2026.