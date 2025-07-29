New vinyl record shop opens in historic market

A new record shop catering for vinyl lovers has launched in a city’s historic market.

Mint and Sealed, which caters for all kinds of music genres, has opened its doors in Newport Market.

The business first took off as a pop-up stall operating in the market and made appearances at record fairs across South Wales, but has now decided to take the plunge and lease a permanent unit in the market, to establish a proper shop.

Now Mint and Sealed has officially opened the doors to its permanent unit at the traditional Victorian indoor market. The new vinyl store now takes its place in the Grade II-Listed building in the city centre, which reopened in 2022 after a £6 million renovation.

The record shop is the passion project of owner Chris Seal, a former DJ who performed across Plymouth, Cardiff, and London throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Chris told the South Wales Argus: “Newport has a rich music culture, and it’s exciting to see vinyl making such a strong comeback here, I love helping people rediscover old favourites and uncover new ones — it’s all about the thrill of the find.”

Simon Baston, Director of Loft Co, the developer behind the transformation of Newport Market, added: “We’re passionate about giving independent traders the platform to thrive — and Mint and Sealed is a perfect example of that.

“What started as a pop-up has now become a permanent fixture, and with just one unit remaining, it’s clear that Newport Market is showing no signs of slowing down.

“That momentum is only possible thanks to the incredible support from Newport City Council, Welsh Government, and of course, our brilliant customers.”

Posting on social media, Chris detailed the benefits of Mint and Sealed to customers:

– More choice of vinyl in one location

– The ability to order online, including pre-orders, and collect in store, using click and collect, to save on postage fees

– Excellent music in the shop and offbeat chat

– Regular opening hours, eventually, so you know when you can hunt for vinyl with me

– Alongside Diverse Music and Kriminal Records, offer a vinyl treasure trove all in one city centre, through 3x different record shops

– At some future point I may also offer merch.

– Thanks to all of my face to face, website and Discogs customers for taking us this far. Here’s to the next chapter.

