New wave of Welsh musical talent comes together for compilation album

A compilation of music from some of Wales’ most exciting musical acts, including Adwaith, Eädyth, Rogue Jones, Los Blancos and Ynys has been released by groundbreaking Welsh music label, Libertino.

Libertino’s compilation album ‘Swigod!: Libertino Cyfrol / Vol 1’ was released on Friday 16 May 2025.

The label, Libertino was born out of a moment of pure inspiration on a dance floor in Carmarthen’s iconic venue, the Parrot.

It was a flash of clarity at one of ARGRPH’s and Adwaith’s first live shows that ignited a passion to create a label that would amplify a new wave of Welsh artists, breaking free from outdated expectations.

It was a moment that made it clear that there was no other choice but to build something that would champion these voices and give them the platform they deserved.

From the outset, Libertino was founded as a fearlessly independent, bilingual, alternative and progressive label – one that wasn’t just about releasing music but about reshaping the industry itself.

We wanted to be a catalyst for change, making the Welsh music scene more open, ethical and supportive – not just for young artists but also for the larger creative community around us.

We are deeply artist-centred, creating an environment that feels like a family, where musicians can grow, experiment and explore their creativity in a dynamic and inspiring space.

The glass ceiling that has held back so many Welsh artists, especially those singing in Welsh, needed to be shattered. Our mission has always been to take Welsh music beyond its borders, reaching larger UK and international audiences while staying true to the artists’ identities.

Constant challenge

Keeping faithful to the label’s ethos, and always recognising that we are in a privileged position to carry the hopes and creative dreams of our artists, has not been easy.

Balancing this deep commitment with the reality of sustaining an independent label has been a constant challenge.

Yet, it is this belief in the music, in the artists and in the power of the songs themselves that drives us forward. We refuse to compromise on our values even when the industry demands it.

We have found ways to navigate these pressures while remaining loyal to the spirit that inspired Libertino from the very beginning.

Libertino has always travelled the long road, cherishing the growth of its artists over quick gains. We have always believed in leading by example, never seeking validation or approval from within or outside Wales.

From the beginning we knew that by staying true to the stories we share, the audience would come to our artists as much as we would go to meet them.

To be unique and willing to share the world within the music, while also being shaped by the music itself, is something magical.

The pop song is the most perfect of art forms, capable of moving head, heart and feet – a force of connection and expression that transcends language and borders.

Redefining ‘success’

More than that, we sought to redefine what success means in the music industry. The outdated idea of ‘making it’ – a narrow, often toxic concept that prioritises commercial gain over artistic integrity, playing the game, keeping within the narrow definition of ‘cool,’ and adhering to tired cultural myths – can be damaging to musicians’ well-being and mental health.

By challenging these imposed expectations, we believe we can rewrite the outdated handbook, replacing it with one that reflects the realities and values of today’s artists.

SWIGOD stands as a testament to that journey, a celebration of Libertino’s first chapter and the artists who have redefined what Welsh alternative music can be.

This compilation album encapsulates the label’s fearless approach: championing bold, boundary-pushing voices, carving out space beyond the lingering shadow of ‘Cool Cymru’, and refusing to be constrained by industry limitations and long-held prejudices.

It is a reflection of the spirit that has driven Libertino from the very beginning—one of passion, determination and an unwavering belief in the music.

This journey wouldn’t have been possible without the foundation laid by pioneers like Emyr, Gruff and Alun at ANKST, Richard and Wyn of Fflach, and Rhys Mwyn at Recordiau Anhrefn.

Their groundbreaking work carved an alternative highway on which many of us in Wales are fortunate to travel.

Their relentless passion, DIY ethos and commitment to amplifying Welsh voices against all odds created the space for a new generation to emerge.

Their legacy continues to shape our creative horizons, inspiring us to push forward and take Welsh music further than ever before.

Libertino has remained steadfast in its mantra, pushing Welsh music as far and wide as possible, undeterred by obstacles, always finding the audience our artists and all Welsh artists deserve. SWIGOD isn’t just a retrospective, it is a statement of intent, a declaration that this is only the beginning.

Swigod!: Libertino Cyfrol / Vol 1

Accü – Am Sêr

Sister Wives – Wandering Along / Rwy’n Crwydro

ilu – Graffiti Hen Ewrop

SYBS – Cwyr

Adwaith – ETO

Los Blancos – Cadw Fi Lan

Ynys – Caneuon

Tacsidermi – Ble Pierre

N’famady Kouyaté – Aros I Fi Yna

Eädyth – Inhale / Exhale

MÊL – Cusco

Phalcons – Idle Ways

Papur Wal – Llyn Llawenydd

Breichiau Hir – Portread O Ddyn Yn Bwyta Ei Hun

Rogue Jones – Triongl Dyfed

Angharad – Postpartum

Minas – Payday

Clwb Fuzz – No Heaven

Chroma – Weithiau

ARGRPH – Llosgi Me

Hotel Et Al – Heneb Yfory

KIM HON – Nofio Efo’r Fishis

Hotel Del Salto – Stand For Your Right

Gillie – i ti

Kidsmoke – Higher

KEYS – You Wear The Loveliest Gowns

Silent Forum – How I Faked the Moon Landing

Siula – Golau Gwir

Alex Dingley – Lovely Life To Leave

