New website launched to help people Get Welsh Words

Stephen Price

A new website has launched to help Welsh learners easily find the right Welsh words, with the free Get Welsh Words website answering the common question “What’s the Welsh word for…?”

Whether it’s in the classroom, on social media or in the workplace, Get Welsh Words is here to help people find out where to get Welsh words and phrases.

The website is the place to start if you’re looking for Welsh dictionaries and terminology databases. It’s available now and can be accessed on computers, tablets and smartphones.

European Day of Languages 2025

The official launch coincides with European Day of Languages 2025, which celebrates the rich linguistic diversity across Europe and encourages people to learn new languages.

In 2025, the theme, “Languages open hearts and minds,” highlights the power of languages to connect us, inspire new ideas and broaden horizons.

It’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the range and diversity of languages spoken throughout Europe while celebrating the languages spoken in our schools.

Learning a language not only allows you to talk with people from other countries in their own language, it’s also an introduction to different cultures, different ideas and opens up a world of opportunities.

There are lots more resources, posters and activities for you to check out on the Council of Europe’s official European Day of Languages web page.

“Perfect starting point”

European Day of Languages is jointly organised by the Council of Europe and the European Commission and celebrated each year on 26 September. There are 24 official languages in Europe but adding in regional and minority languages, the total number spoken across the continent is over 200.

The aim is to:

raise awareness of the wide variety of languages in Europe

promote cultural heritage & linguistic diversity

encourage people of all ages to learn languages

promote translation, interpretation, other language-related professions.

Welsh Language Secretary Mark Drakeford said: “This new website makes it easier than ever for people to discover Welsh words in their daily lives.

“Whether you’re helping your child with homework, learning Welsh, trying to use Welsh at work, or you’re simply curious about a Welsh word, the site provides a perfect starting point.”

Discover more at the Get Welsh Words website.