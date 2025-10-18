New Welsh children’s animation Egin Bach to premiere on S4C this October

A new Welsh animation series encouraging preschool audiences to discover the wonders of nature and the world around them will premiere on S4C this month.

Created by Cardiff-based animation studio Bumpybox, the series – titled Egin Bach (Tiny Buds in English) – has been supported by the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

S4C’s Commercial Content Fund has also invested in this exciting series with Claire Urquhart from the Fund noting that the investment will allow Bumpybox to export this hopeful, homegrown animation to channels and children around the world. The show will be available in Welsh on S4C with plans in place for international distribution.

Comprising 26 five-minute episodes, Egin Bach follows the big adventures of six tiny, budding explorers as they navigate the vast wilderness of a small back garden.

Each episode focuses on a different aspect of the natural world – from flowers and seeds to insects, garden creatures, and the elements like rain and sunshine – inspiring children to appreciate the beauty and importance of nature close to home.

Global reach

The series’ success is expected to enhance the company’s long-term sustainability and global reach.

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Content Commissioner for Children and Learners says of this exciting animation: “At S4C, we’re passionate about inspiring curiosity and creativity in our youngest viewers, and Egin Bach does exactly that. The series celebrates the magic of the natural world through a child’s eyes, and we’re proud to support a homegrown production that combines beautiful animation with educational storytelling.

“It’s a wonderful example of how Welsh-language content can spark imagination and connection, both locally and globally.”

Welsh storytelling

Sam Wright, producer and director at Bumpybox, shared: “We’re absolutely thrilled to see Egin Bach premiere on S4C, and we hope it will inspire a new generation of Welsh children to explore the outdoors.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Sioned and the team at S4C for their support in bringing the series to life. As a Wales-based company, collaborating with S4C has long been one of our ambitions. While we’ve created Welsh-language content before, S4C truly represents the heart of Welsh storytelling.

“We’d also like to thank ITV, who will broadcast, Tiny Buds the English-language version following its S4C premiere, as well as the teams at Creative Wales and S4C International for their invaluable support in making the project a reality.

“Egin Bach is a particularly meaningful project for us, as it’s an evolution of the idea that first brought our team together nearly 15 years ago.”

Joedi Langley interim Head of Creative Wales says: “Bumpybox has created some amazing work in recent years, from working on an award-winning feature film Kensuke’s Kingdom to developing 3D pet Triceratops for My Petasaurus on CBBC and much more.

“I am thrilled that, with funding support from Creative Wales, the team has been able to develop the concept then access resources needed to create this wonderful animated series for children that’s developed in both Welsh and English, and I wish them every success in the next exciting chapter of their journey.”

Egin Bach premieres on S4C on 21 October and will be available to stream on S4C Clic and iPlayer following broadcast.