New Welsh drama Mr Jones heads to the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe

Following two sold-out runs at London’s Union Theatre and a tour across Wales, Liam Holmes’ critically acclaimed debut drama ‘Mr Jones’ heads to the Edinburgh Fringe 2025 next week.

Blending drama, poetry, verbatim and first-hand accounts, Mr Jones revisits the harrowing events of the 1966 disaster, when 150,000 tonnes of coal waste engulfed the village of Aberfan, claiming the lives of 144 people – including 116 children at Pantglas Junior School.

Mr Jones is the debut work of Welsh actor and playwright Liam Holmes. Born and raised just a few miles from Aberfan, Holmes drew on his personal connection to develop the play while training at Guildford School of Acting.

Generational trauma

Liam is a Welsh actor and playwright, born and raised in Merthyr. He began work on his debut play Mr Jones during his studies, wishing to tell a distinctly Welsh story and its impact on his community. As well as writing the play, Liam has also played the character of Stephen at every performance, and will be reprising the role at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2025.

“As a writer and actor who grew up near Aberfan, I witnessed first-hand the generational trauma carried by those affected,” says Holmes. “The impact of the disaster is still deeply rooted in the town. I felt compelled to tell the often-forgotten stories of my community.”

Holmes stars as Stephen Jones, a self-proclaimed rugby prodigy navigating loss and identity in the shadow of tragedy. He is joined by Mabli Gwynne (Dr. Strangelove, Noël Coward Theatre) as Angharad Price – a local nurse and long-time family friend, caught between who she is and who others need her to be.

Tickets

With widespread praise for its emotional depth, poetic style, and honest storytelling, Mr Jones stands as a tribute to a community shaped by unimaginable loss.

The performance has been created in partnership with WilMas Productions, an independent production company specialising in theatre, film, television, and live events.

Previews for Mr Jones will be held on 29 July 2025 at the Yvonne Arnauld Theatre in Guildford, with tickets for the 6pm showing available here.

To get tickets for the Edinburgh Fringe performances at Jade Studio running from 1st-23 August 2025, visit their site here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

