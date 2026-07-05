New Welsh festival to honour Rebecca Rioters

Nation.Cymru Staff

Hundreds of people dressed as the Merched Becca will march through a Welsh village this month to celebrate one of the leading figures of the Rebecca Riots.

On Saturday 11 July 2026, the village of Tumble will host the inaugural Gŵyl Tysha Festival, a community arts and heritage project celebrating the life and legacy of Jac Tysha (Jack Hughes).

One of the ringleaders of the Merched Becca (Rebecca Rioters), Tysha was later exiled to Australia for his role in the protest at the toll gate in Pontarddulais. The rioters’ action that contributed to the eventual reform of the system — a victory in Welsh social history.

The Gŵyl Tysha project will bring together local residents, schools, artists, historians, musicians and community organisations to explore and celebrate Tumble’s significant contribution to the social movement.

Created by photographer and artist Huw Alden Davies, Sian James, Aled Thomas from Beast Promotion, and the local council, the festival aims to transform local history into a living artwork.

Building on the success of the Great Mountain Portrait, which created the largest community portrait in the Gwendraeth Valley, it will combine photography, performance, storytelling, community participation and cultural celebration.

The centrepiece of the project will be a large-scale historical procession through Tumble, retracing the landscape associated with Jac Tysha’s life before gathering at the Tysha Memorial for a performance by the Meibion Mynydd Mawr Choir.

However, Gŵyl Tysha will extend beyond a single-day event, unfolding through several phases including school and community discussions, and artistic commissions.

Educational workshops with local schools, clubs and community groups will explore the history of Jac Tysha and the Rebecca Riots, whilst creating costumes and banners with artists Amanda Savinelli and Renata Ostiak.

The large-scale procession, which will move from the top of the village to the Parc y Mynyddmawr Playground (Penparc), will be followed by a free community festival featuring music and performances from Mari Mathias, The Gentle Good, Peiriant, Tom Emlyn and storyteller Dan Mitchell.

A programme of artistic responses will follow, bringing together photographers, writers, performers and visual artists to create new work inspired by the landscape, history and people of the Gwendraeth Valley.

These works will include contemporary portraits, landscape photography, performances and written responses, including a contribution from Julie Brominicks.

The resulting body of work will be exhibited at Ffoto Cymru Festival in Cardiff in October 2026, bringing the story of Tumble and Jac Tysha to a national audience.

The project will culminate in a major publication documenting the creative process, community participation, commissioned artworks, and the project’s historical significance.

A permanent community mural will also be created to celebrate the legacy of Jac Tysha, which organisers hope will ensure the project’s impact remains visible within the village for future generations.

The project will support fundraising efforts for the Wales Air Ambulance and aims to establish Gŵyl Tysha as an annual festival of heritage, creativity and community pride.

Preparations for the parade will begin at 11.30am on 11 July, with crowds setting off by 12pm. The Gŵyl Tysha Festival at Tumble Park will run from 12.30 pm – 5.00 pm, and the Evening Music Event from 6.00 pm – 11.00 pm.

All daytime activities and entertainment will be provided free of charge.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to walk or be dropped off where possible to reduce congestion, but parking is available at The Great Mountain Community and Sports Club, Tumble Hall, opposite Emerald Vet, Tumble Park, the parking area near Woodland Park.

For more information, view the event on Facebook here.