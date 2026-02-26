New Welsh interactive fantasy novel puts children in charge of the story

Stephen Price

A new original Welsh-language children’s novel is inviting young readers to take control of the adventure, at a time when rebuilding reading confidence among children has become a national priority.

Dewis Dy Dynged: Arwr Arfro, published by Gwasg Rily, is an interactive fantasy for readers aged 7–12 in which every decision the reader makes changes the outcome of the story.

Written by author and creative editor Llinos Dafydd, the book launches during Wales’ National Year of Reading and responds to growing concern about children’s reading confidence and engagement in the years following the pandemic.

Unlike traditional linear stories, Arwr Arfro places the reader at the centre of the narrative. Should they enter the forest? Trust the stranger? Turn back or move forward? Each choice creates a different path through the story, encouraging re-reading, exploration and confidence-building.

Llinos Dafydd said: “Reading for pleasure is one of the strongest predictors of long-term educational and wellbeing outcomes, but for many children it has started to feel like assessment rather than enjoyment.

“I wanted to write a book that hands control back to the reader. One that allows them to take risks, make decisions and discover that reading can be playful again.

“If we want children to feel confident in Welsh and English, we have to give them stories they genuinely want to return to.”

Lynda Tunnicliffe, Managing Director of Gwasg Rily, said: “Children today are surrounded by screens and gaming, but research continues to show that reading for pleasure gives them the strongest start in life.

“If we want to draw them back into books, we need to offer stories that feel just as exciting. Interactive, imaginative and genuinely fun.

“Books like Arwr Arfro help re-ignite that sense of reading as adventure.”

The book has been supported by the Books Council of Wales through its Welsh Government funded Cam Cynnydd 3 grant, which aims to create more accessible and engaging reading material for children whose confidence has been affected in recent years.

Designed to balance text and illustration, the novel features striking collage-style artwork by emerging Welsh illustrator Amelie Ahern-Williams, helping to create an immersive world rooted in Welsh myth and imagination while remaining accessible to a wide range of readers.

Publishers say the interactive structure encourages reluctant readers to re-engage with books by making reading feel participatory rather than passive.

With libraries, schools and families across Wales being encouraged to promote reading for pleasure throughout 2026, Arwr Arfro aims to offer a fresh way into storytelling for a new generation of Welsh readers.

Dewis Dy Dynged: Arwr Arfro is available now from bookshops and libraries across Wales and online.