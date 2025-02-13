New Welsh language book explores women’s experiences of their bodies

An innovative book, which discusses the experiences of women and their relationship with their own bodies – a first for an entire volume devoted to discussing this subject in the Welsh language – is set to be published on International Women’s Day 2025.

According to publishers, Sebra, many women find it difficult to cultivate a healthy relationship with their bodies, which is what led to the creation.

The hope is that discussing the subject will be beneficial and empower women to feel satisfied and ready to accept their bodies, as they are now.

Welsh women hit back

Television presenter, Caryl Bryn who is a familiar face to Prynhawn Da and Heno viewers, has written the foreword. She explained: “In an age where image is more important than ever, this is a book that discusses our attitude to the shape of our bodies – a book full of women who have, and still are, struggling with the size of their bellies, their breasts and everything else.”

Twenty women have contributed to the book, namely Mared Llywelyn, Caryl Parry Jones, Beth Jones, Mari Gwenllian, Jessica Robinson, Gwennan Evans, Nia Mererid, Caryl Bryn, Gwenno Roberts, Bethan Antur, Caryl Burke, Caitlin McKee, Catrin Angharad Jones, Carys Eleri, Claire Vaughan, Rhian Hedd Meara, Natalie Jones, Myfanwy Alexander, Ffion-Hâf Davies and Becky Davies.

Manon Steffan Ross described it as: “A crucial, honest and hopeful book that made me feel grateful to the glorious writers of this book.”

In the book, Carys Eleri (actress), Jess Robinson (classical singer) and Rhian Meara (Geography Lecturer) talk about their size within their careers.

While Becky Davies (costume designer), Caitlin McKee (midwife) and Ffion-Hâf Davies (lifesaver) discuss how they try to act within their jobs in a way that is considerate and accessible to everyone.

From pregnancy to menopause

The contributors discuss the effect that conditions such as PCOS, ADHD and thyroid problems can have on weight along with the effect of pregnancy and the menopause.

In addition, there are contributions from women who have used weight loss injections or had transformative operations as part of their journeys.

As well as the pieces by the women, the book contains specially commissioned photos, by Rhiannon Holland of Mefus Photography.

As the title of the book suggests, these are not pictures of women in their best clothes. Instead, we get photos of them doing their daily activities, either at work or in their leisure time.

Beth Jones is on the rugby field, Gwenno Roberts is lifting weights in the gym, Natalie Jones is at school and Nia Mererid is swimming in the beauty of the outdoors with her dog, Jax.

One of the book’s contributors, Mari Gwenllian, created impressive illustration on the cover. Mari is known for her work sharing her personal experiences with body confidence on her Instagram page, @hiwti, and creating nudes of women of all sizes and shapes.

International Women’s Day

Fel yr wyt will be launched in Palas Print bookshop, Caernarfon on International Women’s Day, which is Saturday, March 8.

There will also be an event to promote the book at Cant a Mil bookshop, Cardiff, on Saturday March 22. That event will include an accessible walk through the fields of Blackweir and Bute Park, with the aim of encouraging women to step into spring with confidence.

Discussion sessions have been arranged for the Llandeilo and Tafwyl Literature Festival later in the year as well.

Gwennan Evans, Creative Editor and Zebra Publishing Program Manager, said: “This is an innovative book that offers space for a fresh and mature discussion on a topic that is relevant to everyone.

“There are so many books on the market about losing weight, having a book about gaining and carrying weight is a breath of fresh air and discusses an experience that is a reality for many women.

“The book acknowledges the challenges faced by women living in a larger body. But it also offers hope that everyone can live a healthy and contented life, whatever their size.”

Pre-order via Sebra’s website. or purchase from all good book stores from 8 March.

