New Welsh language production for children to tour across south Wales

Ella Groves

A new Welsh language production for children will be touring south Wales in February and March this year.

Designed for children aged 6+, the show will combine puppetry, movement, and original music to depict issues of climate change, the importance of home and of confidence to children in an age-appropriate way.

Gwen yr Arth Wen (Gwen the Polar Bear) is the story of an anxious young polar bear who wakes up on a broken icecap miles away from her family and must journey across the arctic sea to find her way home.

Though the show is performed in Welsh, it can be easily followed by Welsh learners and non-Welsh speakers alike.

There will also be accessible performances, BSL and audio described, the dates of which are due to be announced in early 2026.

With a running time of approximately 45 minutes it is the perfect way to introduce children to theatre.

Written by award-winning playwright, Chris Harris, directed by Elan Isaac, produced by Glesni Price-Jones, and performed by Isabella Colby Browne, the show is full of Welsh talent.

When announcing the show, Chris said: “Climate change can be a frightening concept for children, who may feel helpless when faced with the headlines. Gwen yr Arth Wen emphasises the positive outcomes of its resolution if we all work together to combat it. It seems like a scary obstacle, but it can be done.”

The production has been supported by The Riverfront in Newport where rehearsals will take place; Theatr Cymru who have provided technology and dramaturgy support; and Climate Cymru who have created an education pack for schools to accompany the performance.

The tour will run from 14 February to the 31 March 2026 showing at 10 different south Wales venues. To allow as many children to see it as possible the show will run over both the February half-term and the Easter end-of-school term holidays.

See the full list of theatres where Gwen yr Arth Wen is performing below:

The Riverfront, Newport

Pontardawe Arts Centre

YMa Pontypridd

Builth Wells Library

Blackwood Miners’ Institute

Ty Tawe, Abertawe

Memo Arts Centre, Barry

Caerphilly Library

Chepstow Drill Hall

Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tydfil

Hengoed Community Centre