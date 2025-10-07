New Welsh language track praised by Metal Hammer magazine

Metal Hammer, the biggest name in rock music media, has included the new single from Welsh rockers Celavi among ‘The 12 new metal songs you need to hear right now’ along with new tracks Megadeth and Lamb of God.

Fresh from The Great Escape Festival and supporting the legendary US industrial metal band Genitorturers, Welsh nu-metallers Celavi have released their nu-metal meets Welsh-language-core chaos-fueled unapologetic anthem, Sori to wide critical acclaim.

SORI? (SORRY?) fuses brutal riffs, soaring melodies, and the haunting punch of a restored chapel’s traditional organ – built for fans of circle-pit catharsis. #sorrynotsorry

Already supported by Metal Hammer (the world’s biggest metal magazine) alongside Megadeth and Lamb of God, Mirain Iwerydd on BBC Radio Cymru and Adam Walton on BBC Introducing in Wales, SORI? marks the first of two commissioned tracks by C E L Λ V I, created as part of an innovative project to write nu-metal songs in the Welsh language and uniquely incorporating the restored Conacher pipe organ at Canolfan a Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tydfil.

Haunting power

Sarah said: “As a band, we stand for self-worth, authenticity, and unapologetically being yourself – no matter what life throws at you. SORI? embodies that spirit: it’s raw, angst-driven, yet deeply empowering.

A Welsh-language nu-metal anthem, it fuses our sound with the haunting power of the restored Conacher pipe organ at Canolfan and Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tydfil.”

Gwion added: “We wrote SORI? specifically to perform with this historic instrument – a unique collision of heritage and modern heaviness.

“We’re so grateful and honoured to have been given the chance to blend heritage with modern nu-metal. We’re excited to share that another commissioned track is already on the way. It’s been our dream to be featured in Metal Hammer, the world’s biggest metal magazine! To be featured alongside some of the world’s biggest metal bands is such an honour, we’re so happy!”

Sarah says “It means the world to us to be featured in Metal Hammer with our nu-song SORI? We’re so proud to be included with the metal giants Megadeth and Lamb of God and putting the Welsh language on the map!

“Being Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band is a title we carry with pride. It hasn’t come without its challenges, but we’ve become the band we needed growing up. As first-language Welsh speakers, we’re deeply passionate about representing and promoting the language in the rock and metal scene.

“It’s a genuine honour to bring our bilingual live set to stages across Wales and England, fusing the raw energy of nu-metal with the power and beauty of the Welsh language. The response has been overwhelming- we’ve had non-Welsh speakers tell us we’ve inspired them to start learning the language, and Welsh learners say they’ve never heard metal in Welsh before, and that it’s pushed them to continue their journey.”

Tour

SORI? is out now on the independent Welsh Record Label, MERAKI. C E L Λ V I will tour Wales and England this Autumn, having headlined a sold out night at Hangar 18 in Swansea over the weekend, and bringing a powerful show to one of Wales’ leading rock and metal stages and Whitby Goth Festival, Whitby, a key event within the alternative music and gothic culture circuit.

BIO

C E L Λ V I are a fierce, genre-defying duo from Bangor, North Wales – Gwion and Sarah – armed with an explosive take on nu-metal that blends the raw power of metal, goth, emo, industrial, electro, and rock into an anthemic, boundary-pushing sound. They’re rewriting the rules and bringing a fierce new energy to the scene, with their unapologetic and empowering anthems.

Wales’ first bilingual nu-metal band are already making waves with support from Metal Hammer, BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music, BBC Introducing in Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, and BBC Radio Cymru 2. On top of that, they’ve been featured on Amazon Music’s ‘Breakthrough Rock’ and ‘Best New Bands’ Editorial Playlists, solidifying their place as one of the most exciting acts to watch in the rock and metal scene.

C E L Λ V I made history by reaching Number 1 on Rhys Mwyn’s ‘Siart Amgen 2024’ (Alternative Chart 2024) on BBC Radio Cymru, the prestigious national Welsh language radio station. Their explosive Welsh-language nu-metal anthem, ‘COFIA’R ENW’ (REMEMBER THE NAME), is the first-ever track by a Welsh-language nu-metal band to claim the top spot, marking a monumental achievement in both the alternative and Welsh music scenes.

They’ve also recently been selected as a PPL Momentum Wales Artist and been awarded with a PPL Momentum / Sbardun Accelerator Fund grant by PRS Foundation, PPL and Arts Council of Wales to work with Grammy-nominated producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Nova Twins, Holding Absence) on their new EP.

Gigs

18 October 2025 – Rossi Bar, Brighton

31 October 2025 – Whitby Revenant, Whitby Goth Festival, Whitby

15 November 2025 – Black Cat, Bridgend

+ more TBA

WWW.WEARECELAVI.COM

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

TIKTOK

YOUTUBE