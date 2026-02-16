New Welsh quilting and sewing show heads to Royal Welsh Showground for 2026

Ella Groves

A new show designed to exhibit the best of Welsh quilters and textile artists for 2026 is heading to the Royal Welsh Showground.

Run by Grosvenor Shows the event will be held on Friday 20 February and Saturday 21 February in Builth Wells, Powys, and will feature quilt displays from well-known Welsh artists.

Exhibitors will also be selling patchwork, quilting and sewing supplies across the event.

There will be a range of ‘Feature Displays’ showcasing the best of Welsh textile art, including ‘Modern Quilts for Modern Magazines’ by Mandy Munroe and ‘Journeys in Stitch’ by Gillian Travis as well as many more.

A variety of workshops will be run on each day of the show allowing for visitors to practice their creative skills and create a range of crafts to take home.

These workshops include ‘Crazy Collage Patches/Brooches’ with Abbie Searle where you can learn to “crazy patch” a collage. Each person will get a kit and will be able to create a piece to take home.

Or why not head to Jennie Rayment’s ‘Origami Scissor Case’ workshop where visitors will learn how to fold and stitch a simple shape into a “multi-pocketed storage case.” Participants will receive a partially sewn class kit to ensure completion as well as a second smaller sample to complete at home.

If instead you’d prefer to deepen your understanding of the art of quilting and its history there are plenty of lectures you can attend at the show.

Chris Shercliff of The Quilt Association Collection will host ‘Stories Behind the Stitches’ where he will share some of the stories behind the antique and vintage quilts in the collection as well as the stories of the women and men who made them.

It is important to note that the workshops are first come first served and places must be booked at the show. There is a fee for the workshops and the show will accept cash payments only.

The show also boasts “excellent facilities” including a cafe, disabled access, and free parking.

You can find out more about the Welsh Quilting and Sewing Show on the Grosvenor Shows website. You can also pre-book tickets.