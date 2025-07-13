New Zealand Youth Choir wins Llangollen’s Choir of the World

After four days of world-class performances, the New Zealand Youth Choir was crowned Choir of the World at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod 2025.

In the finale, the mixed choir captivated the adjudicators and lifted the Pavarotti Trophy, presented by Nicoletta Mantovani and Eisteddfod Chairman John Gambles.

The announcement, made by Artistic Director Dave Danford, led to jubilant celebrations. The New Zealanders launched into an impromptu haka, before heading up to the stage to join their conductor David Squire, who also claimed the coveted Jayne Davies Conductors Prize.

Dance

Meanwhile, Nachda Punjab Youth Club from India danced their way to victory, finishing the Eisteddfod as the Lucille Armstrong Dance Champions.

Waving the Indian flag, the club were full of pride on the Pavilion as they received their trophy from Sir Terry Waite.

The evening’s special guest, West End superstar Lucie Jones, flew in directly from touring Taiwan with Les Misérables to deliver two show-stopping sets. Her rendition of Wicked’s ‘Defying Gravity’ earned a rapturous ovation.

The Choir of the World concert is the crowning jewel of a week featuring over 4,000 competitors from around the globe. A highlight of the evening was a heartfelt speech by Nicoletta Mantovani, widow of Maestro Luciano Pavarotti.

Nicoletta spoke movingly about Llangollen’s influence on her late husband and his affection for the town, where he performed in both 1955 and during a triumphant return in 1995. She then presented the trophy bearing his name to the New Zealand Youth Choir.

Documentary

During the interval, audiences watched a mini documentary on Pavarotti, produced in partnership with Decca Records to celebrate the Maestro’s 90th anniversary year.

As part of the tribute, Decca also illuminated the iconic Castell Dinas Brân with a spectacular light show over the 700-year-old castle.

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Eisteddfod said: “What an amazing night. Congratulations to the New Zealand Youth Choir and their inspirational conductor David Squire.

“To win Choir of the World in Llangollen, where standards are so high, is a phenomenal achievement. For Nachda Punjab Youth Club to be crowned Dance Champions is also a fantastic result – they’ve been dazzling all week.

“Huge thanks go to Lucie Jones for her barnstorming performance, to Sir Terry Waite, Nicoletta Mantovani, the team at Decca Records, and above all, our incredible volunteers. Tonight showed exactly why the Llangollen Eisteddfod is so loved across the world.”

The Eisteddfod concludes today (13 July) with a Family Fun Day from 10am–4pm, featuring children’s TV presenter Andy Day and his band Andy and the Odd Socks. The day’s highlight will be a lunchtime concert in the Pavilion, produced in partnership with Music for Youth, showcasing young talent from across the UK and the festival’s international performers.

There will also be a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the site and performances on the Eisteddfod’s outdoor stages, and a sea-inspired evening concert featuring legendary bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, folk favourites Fisherman’s Friends, and the ethereal voice of Eve Goodman.

Eisteddfod 2025 Results

Choir of the World 2025:

New Zealand Youth Choir

Jayne Davies Conductors Prize:

David Squire, conductor of New Zealand Youth Choir

Lucille Armstrong Dance Champions:

Nachda Punjab Youth Club, India

