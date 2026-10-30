Newport filmmaker brings hometown to life in new BBC comedy

Amelia Jones

A BAFTA-winning filmmaker caught up in an industry scandal returns home to rebuild his career in a new BBC comedy-drama set in Newport.

Zooport, available to stream on iPlayer from today, is created, written and directed by Newport-born filmmaker Darragh Mortell.

It follows Dav Walsh, whose attempt to get his life back on track hits an early obstacle: his mother has rented out his old bedroom to a Ukrainian refugee.

His return soon brings him face to face with unresolved family tensions, past mistakes and an ex-girlfriend, while he navigates the colourful characters and relationships of the city he once left behind.

Starring Jim Caesar as Dav, alongside Carly-Sophia Davies and Rakie Ayola, the comedy-drama explores themes of identity, belonging and the complicated relationship people can have with their hometown.

Mortell said: “Newport is such a distinctive city, full of character, humour and brilliant people, and I wanted to portray it with authenticity and affection.

“While the story is rooted in south Wales, I hope the themes will resonate with anyone who’s ever left home and wondered where they really belong.”

The filmmaker said he was grateful to BBC Wales for supporting the project and praised the cast and crew who helped bring it to life.

He also hopes the pilot could pave the way for a full series, giving him the opportunity to showcase more Newport talent, both in front of and behind the camera.

The production is produced by David P. Davis, whose credits include HBO and BBC drama Industry. The wider crew also includes professionals whose previous work includes Doctor Who, The White Lotus and House of the Dragon.

Zooport is one of four scripted pilot films commissioned by BBC Cymru Wales as part of an initiative to showcase established and emerging Welsh creative talent.

The other films include Hard Shoulder, a comedy starring Owain Arthur and Tom Bennett; Fallen Angel, an adult animated comedy featuring the voices of Rhys Ifans, Morfydd Clark, Dawn French and Richard Ayoade; and Phantasmagoria, a psychological horror created by sisters Hanna and Mared Jarman.

The four productions cover a range of genres, from comedy to psychological horror, and aim to give Welsh writers, directors, actors and production teams a platform to bring original stories to screen.

All four films will be available on BBC iPlayer from today, with broadcasts on BBC One Wales also scheduled.

You can watch Zooport on BBC iPlayer here.