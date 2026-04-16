Newsreader Lucy Owen releases second children’s novel

Newsreader Lucy Owen announces the release of her new book called Forest Girl, the sequel to their popular novel Flower Girl, published in 2021.

Forest Girl, which being released by multimedia publishers Atebol, is a heartwarming tale of nature, friendship, self-discovery and conservation. Written for readers ages 7 and above, this is the perfect story for newly independent readers, but can certainly be read with parents, too. Rebecca Harry’s highly detailed black and white illustrations, scattered throughout the novel, bring this vividly-told story to life.

About the book

Cherry, a girl made by magic from the petals of a blossom tree, is back and ready for her next adventure. Walking in the woods one day, Cherry encounters a mysterious young forest girl who lives among the local wildlife. She seems strangely familiar to Cherry, but just as their friendship begins to bloom, there is devastating news.

The woods are under threat and there’s not much time left to save them. Cherry and her friends must find a way to protect the forest girl’s home and the wildlife they love, or risk losing them forever.

Exploring themes like friendship and conservation is what makes Forest Girl highly relevant but timeless. As well as entertaining the reader, the novel will inform them of the protected celtic rainforests of Wales, and their uniquely rare features and habitants, like the woodwarbler and beard lichen.

Lucy Owen said: “I’m so excited to share Forest Girl with the world! This is a story of friendship and the power of what can happen when we come together and stand up for what we believe in.

“Working in a newsroom, I can’t help but be inspired by the stories we cover – reports about the celtic rainforests that we have in this country have always amazed me. I wanted to celebrate their wonder and magic in this book.

“I hope children love meeting up with Cherry, Ruth, Joe and Bud the butterfly once again. I can’t wait for them to meet Ivy and Ringo the dragonfly for another magical adventure, where the future of a forest is at stake!”

Alexa Price, Children’s and YA Editor for Atebol, said: “Working with Lucy and Rebecca was such a joy. Forest Girl is a truly special tale of friendship and courage that I am sure children will adore.

“Though the book features some important messages, our priority was to create a title that’ll not only develop imagination and empathy, but will also encourage reading for pleasure. I hope audiences are excited for the return of Cherry and her friends!”

Owain Saunders Jones, Atebol’s Chief Executive Officer, added: “Atebol strives to publish books that encourage, inspire and educate readers, no matter their ages.

“For that reason we are thrilled to have worked with Lucy and Rebecca on publishing Forest Girl. Our extensive history of publishing books means that we have seen from firsthand experience the impact that great books can have on the growth and understanding of young people.

“We hope that Forest Girl finds its way into libraries, bookshops and schools, as institutes such as these are crucial to sparking a life-long passion for reading.”

Forest Girl is available in shops and online now.