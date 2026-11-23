Nation.Cymru Staff

A new exhibition showcasing the work of some of Wales’ emerging young artists opened this weekend, bringing together a range of creative voices exploring Welsh identity, heritage and their relationship with the country through art.

MOMA Machynlleth is preparing to present Young Welsh Artists 2026, its annual exhibition celebrating emerging visual artists from or working across Wales, which shows from 21 November 2026 to 30 January 2027.

Offering early-career artists the opportunity to showcase their work in a professional gallery setting, the exhibition aims to champion new artistic voices and explore the ideas, experiences and identities shaping contemporary art in Wales.

This year, the curatorial focus invites engaging work that reflects Welsh heritage, identity, place and each artist’s individual relationship with the country.

The opportunity to show at the exhibition was open to Welsh and Wales-based visual artists aged 30 and under, and was curated by emerging artists and curators Isaac Peat and Rosie Christie.

Ten artists were selected to represent Wales in this year’s main exhibition:

Noah Bakour

Kira Davies Richardson

Matt Drew

Danniella S Haggar

Ceris Dyfi Jones

Cushla Rose Luxton

Hera Podesta

Rhys Lewis

Anna Williams

Gabriel Alexander Wilson

The exhibition is intentionally composed of works in a diverse range of mediums, including painting, photography, printmaking, metalwork sculpture and videography.

The curators have also selected up to 20 additional artists from the open call submissions to exhibit in the Bridge Gallery, alongside the ten selected artists exhibiting in the Owen Owen Gallery.

Isaac said: “It was an incredibly difficult task selecting work from such a high standard of submissions. The exhibition showcases what incredible talent there is in a thriving and active young Welsh arts scene”

Rosie added: “It was so exciting seeing all of the open call submissions coming in, and getting to know our selected artists and all about their work has not only made me even more aware of the incredible artistic talent to be found among young people in Wales today, but has also been very inspirational.”

MOMA Machynlleth

Housed at The Tabernacle, a converted chapel in the heart of Machynlleth, MOMA Machynlleth has a longstanding commitment to presenting modern and contemporary Welsh art.

Its Young Welsh Artists exhibition forms part of a wider programme celebrating artistic achievement, encouraging creative development, and connecting audiences with artists living and working in Wales.

By bringing together the work of emerging practitioners, Young Welsh Artists 2026 will offer visitors an opportunity to engage with fresh perspectives on Welsh life, culture and belonging, while recognising the importance of supporting the next generation of creative talent.

The exhibition will run from 21 November 2026 to 30 January 2027 at the Owen Owen Gallery and The Bridge, MOMA Machynlleth.

For more information, visit the gallery’s site here.