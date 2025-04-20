Next wave of National Eisteddfod artists announced

The National Eisteddfod has announced the second wave of artists who’ll be performing on the various stages at the festival, with several young names appearing alongside a host of well-known favourites.

Some of Wales’ main artists such as Candelas, Dafydd Iwan, Elin Fflur and Yws Gwynedd will appear on Llwyfan y Maes, with a group of young artists including Buddug, Dadleoli, Taran and Tew Tew Tennau also appearing on the open-air stage during the festival. Local artists, including Daniel Lloyd a Mr Pinc and Talulah will also perform on Llwyfan y Maes during the week.

Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog and Pedair are two of the names in Tŷ Gwerin this year, with new artists Cadi Glwys, Elin a Carys, Megan Lee and Peiriant also performing in the yurt on the Maes in Wrecsam.

Festival favourites

There will also be several street theatre and dance performances dotted around the Maes, including Osian Meilir with his new show, Mari Ha!, Krystle Lowe and Ballet Cymru with Merched y Môr, and Paallam Arts and Hijinx with Robots among the names performing.

Festival favourites, Cabarela, return this year with a brand-new show, Merched y Waw! The historical romp that sees enslaved Welsh women enlisting the ‘huns’ of the past to assist their revolution is showing in the Cwt Cabaret from Monday to Thursday as part of the Mas ar y Maes programme.

As usual, Encore is the stage for intimate music sessions and music-related conversations. This year, performances include a memorial to Arwel Hughes, the famous composer and musician from Rhos, an education in Welsh football songs with Mei Emrys and musician, Owain Roberts, and Brwydr y cyfeilyddion’s return as part of the planned programme.

Y Babell Lên has been home to literature on the Maes for many years and enjoys a packed programme mixing traditional and modern literature again this year. Geraint Løvgreen, Gwynfor Dafydd, Manon Steffan Ros, Marged Tudur, Melanie Owen, Mererid Hopwood and many others will be participating in a wide range of literary events and activities throughout the week. And good news for poetry fans everywhere, Ymryson y Beirdd is back again, with Twm Morys and Gruffudd Antur at the helm.

‘Stars of the future’

Maes D is the first port of call for anyone new to or learning Cymraeg. With an eclectic mix of sessions, the programme is slated to give visitors a taste of every element of the festival. In addition to well-known names such as Dafydd Iwan, Gwenan Gibbard and Pedair, there’s a session on Wrexham Football Club and the Welsh language, with Doctor Cymraeg throwing open the doors of his surgery during the week if anyone needs treatment for ‘treigladau’ or finds their ‘gorberffaith’ is a bit grumbly.

Eisteddfod Chief Executive, Betsan Moses, said: “We’re proud of the wide range of artists we’ve been able to include in our second wave announcement for Wrecsam. There’s another wave to come in the next few weeks before we publish the programme online in mid-June.

‘It’s great to have so many young and new artists performing this year, and I’m certain that we’ll see some real stars of the future on our stages during the week. Creating opportunities for new and emerging artists is an important part of our role to support and strengthen a strong and vibrant scene across all artistic genres.

‘With just over 100 days to go, preparations are going well, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Wrecsam for a week to remember in August this year.”

The Wrecsam National Eisteddfod will be held on the outskirts of the city from 2-9 August. For more information and to buy tickets visit the Eisteddfod’s site.

