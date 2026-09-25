Nigel Owens to transform lives on the farm in new S4C show

Nation Cymru staff

Former international rugby referee Nigel Owens is set to front a new series for S4C, which will offer young people the chance to transform their lives.

Fferm Ail Gyfle (Second Chance Farm, working title) will welcome a group of youngsters who’ll overcome challenges while helping out on the farm, all under Nigel’s watchful eye.

Since retiring as an international referee in 2020, the Jonathan presenter has been kept busy on his farm, working the land and feeding the animals.

The series, a Tŷ’r Ddraig (part of Banijay UK’s Workerbee Group) and Captain Jac production for S4C, is currently casting and young people between 18-25 are encouraged to apply.

The producers of Fferm Ail Gyfle are particularly keen to hear from young people who are looking for a new challenge and the chance to discover who they could be, or those who feel directionless and itching for a fresh start.

They’ll have the opportunity to learn new skills, including working as part of a team, while they live and work in a rural setting.

Nigel will be assisted in the series by his trusty farmhand Rhys Colnet, a farmer from Pembrokeshire known to followers of S4C Hansh for his regular appearances on the platform.

On joining the series, Nigel Owens said: “I’m excited to get stuck in with this series, which will give a group of young people the opportunity to have a fresh start. From the rugby field to the fields of the farm, I’ve dealt with a number of challenging situations over the years, and this series will show how anything is possible with a little determination and perseverance.”

Llinos Wynne, S4C’s Head of Docs and Specialist Factual, said: “Nigel is a firm friend of S4C and is one of our most familiar faces. This series will share Nigel’s passion for farming as he supports people from a variety of backgrounds to develop resilience in the face of adversity. If you think you have what it takes and want to find yourself on the farm, don’t be sheepish, get your applications in now.”

If you are interested in applying for the series, email [email protected] for more information.

Fferm Ail Gyfle will broadcast on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer in 2027.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.