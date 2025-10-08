Night market to open as part of city’s music festival

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

A popular market in Cardiff will be transformed by music and lights at night as part of an upcoming music festival in the city.

Cardiff Council announced recently that Cardiff Market will be kept open at night and turned into a “vibrant, music-filled… destination” during the Sŵn Festival, which runs from Thursday, October 16, to Saturday, October 18.

In the market during these three nights there will be a specially-commissioned lighting installation by a company involved with The Sphere in Las Vegas, a pop-up radio station, and a selection of street food from some of the vendors that are usually open there during the day.

There will also be a selection of Radio Sudd and guest DJs playing sets from a both near Kelly’s records upstairs.

“Festival atmosphere”

Cardiff Council said in its announcement about the night market: “This exciting event invites festival-goers and curious passers-by to dip in and out of Sŵn and other Cardiff Music City Festival events, creating a fluid, festival atmosphere in the city centre.”

The light installation will be done by lighting designers Neon Black, who are part of the team behind the visual spectacle of The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Their installation for Cardiff Market has been described by the council as an immersive lighting design that will reimagine the market’s architecture.

Independent food favourites

Radio Sudd will be the station broadcasting live daily from the pop-up radio station on the ground floor of the market.

Independent food vendors, including market favourites Dirty Gnocchi, The Bearded Taco, Ffwrnes Pizza, and The Real Ting, will be serving up their signature dishes late into the evening.

“This is about opening up one of Cardiff’s most-loved spaces to the city in a new way,” said Cardiff Council cabinet member for culture, parks and events, Cllr Jennifer Burke.

“We want people to experience the market as they’ve never seen it before – lit up, buzzing with music, and full of life.

“It’s a chance to celebrate Cardiff’s creative energy and the incredible talent that makes this city sing.”

The night market is part of a wider programme of Cardiff Music City Festival, a two-week long celebration of music in the city through a range of events, including Sŵn and Llais.

Access to the market at night will be free and open to all. You can find out more about Cardiff Music City Festival cardiffmusiccity.wales.