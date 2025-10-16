Night shift life an eye opener for Scott Quinnell in new S4C series

Rugby star Scott Quinnell has started a new career – several of them – as he joins Wales’ night shift workforce.

In a new series on S4C, the former Wales international and British and Irish Lion joins some night shift workers, which is an eye-opener for the former number eight.

Dim Cwsg i Quinnell will begin on 20 October at 20.25 on S4C and the series, which is suitable for Welsh learners, will be available to watch on demand on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

In the first episode, Scott visits Aberhafesp, Powys, where he assists with the birth of lambs in a sheep shed, before travelling to Holyhead to fix trains in the middle of the night.

“Huge contribution”

Later in the series, his duties include distilling whiskey and gin at Aberfalls distillery near Abergwyngregyn, a shift at the Amazon centre in Swansea and working as a porter at Portmeirion.

Scott Quinnell said: “I had so much fun filming this series, as I met people all over Wales who work hard at night for us all.

“From fish to baking, and from lambing to whiskey-distilling, night shift workers make a huge contribution to Wales, and it was a pleasure to get to know some of them and see first-hand the work that they do.”

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Commissioner for Children and Welsh Learners Content said: “What better way to follow Wythnos Dathlu Dysgu Cymraeg than to join rugby star Scott Quinnell as he tackles a number of challenging and varied careers?

“In this educational series, we get to know some of Wales’s night shift workers, who work hard while the rest of the country sleeps.

Dim Cwsg i Quinnell airs on Monday, 20 October, 20.25 and will also be avaialable on demand: S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other platforms