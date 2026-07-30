No Apologies Club: Welsh couple launch new band with debut single

Stephen Price

A Welsh couple have launched their first single, shaped by one of Wales’ most in-demand producers, as a “creative way to channel everything life throws at you”

Seasoned is a new country pop track from Nia Medi and Rebecca Hardy which has been produced by Branwen Munn, with a 90s feel, setting the tone for a musical project shaped by the era the couple grew up with.

The band started with a simple idea: take everything life throws at you, which can feel like much more as you get older, and channel it into something creative.

Now both in their 40s, Nia and Rebecca decided it was time to stop putting off the things they loved and just do them.

Nia, the band’s singer and composer, grew up in a musical family in rural west Wales, playing piano and performing from an early age. In her 30s, however, she stopped performing.

“This overwhelming fear of took hold, and I shied away from it all,” she said.

“I’ve had to work bloody hard to get past it. Eventually, I didn’t want fear deciding what I could and couldn’t do anymore. No Apologies Club is helping me get to the other side.”

Rebecca, originally from Colchester and now living in Wales for the past 16 years, is the duo’s main lyricist and guitarist. She had barely picked up a guitar since she was 18.

“I was in a band as a teenager, inspired by Britpop, and we were absolutely terrible,” she said.

“I could play about three chords, which seemed to be enough to kick things off. I’m a filmmaker and storyteller at heart, and songs let you tell a whole story in minutes, so I could bring that to the table.”

Breaking old patterns

Seasoned is a nod to getting older and stepping away from things that are no longer good for you.

“It’s about walking away from a relationship that doesn’t work anymore and knowing you’re done,” said Rebecca.

“That could be romantic, a friendship, personal or professional. It’s reaching the point where you realise that life is too short to stay in a situation that makes you unhappy, and doing something about it.”

The song blends country pop with 90s energy and piano led indie pop.

“The 90s are having a revival, which suits me,” said Nia. “I loved that unfiltered era..”

“Seasoned also goes back to my roots. I was born in Porthyrhyd, a small village in West Wales which was next to a farm and surrounded by Welsh country music, barn dances and local shows. My teens were full of Britpop, indie and dance music, and all of it seems to be finding its way into the music I’m writing now. There are quite a few cultural nods in the song’s music video too. ”

The name No Apologies Club reflects the project’s spirit: doing something because you love it without worrying too much about what anyone else might think and not putting it off because you are getting older.

“There’s so much pressure to present a perfect, filtered version of yourself,” said Rebecca.

“We wanted room for nerves, mistakes, laughter and exploration, and simply to have a go.”

“If someone looks at us and thinks, ‘Maybe I could try that thing I’ve always wanted to do,’ that would be brilliant. You don’t have to be amazing at it or know where it’s going. Enjoying it is reason enough.”

The official video was produced and directed by Nia and Rebecca in their hometown, Barry. Filmed at New Farm in Barry, it’s a family run mixed working farm which also serves as a self-catering accommodation.

Nia added: “We’re so grateful to the owners Sara and Ian for letting us film at their incredible farm and to our team of talented friends who showed up on the day to help us make the video. It’s also wonderful to see their dog, Mac making his debut in it too!.”

No Apologies Club are now writing and recording more original music, with further releases, an album and live performances planned for next year.

Seasoned is available now across all major digital platforms, with the official video on YouTube

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