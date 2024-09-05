Nominations for BAFTA Cymru Awards 2024 announced
BAFTA has today announced the nominations for the BAFTA Cymru Awards, honouring excellence and celebrating talent across film and television in Wales
The BAFTA Cymru Awards will be held in Newport at the ICCW on Sunday 20 October with 21 categories spanning craft, performance and production.
The top nominated Film/programmes are, Men Up, with six nominations, Doctor Who, Pren Ar Y Bryn and Steeltown Murders which have received five nominations, and Wolf which has received four nominations.
The documentary, Siân Phillips Yn 90 has received three nominations, with multiple nominations also received for feature film Chuck Chuck Baby, Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck, and Strike! The Women Who Fought Back
The performance categories feature four first-time BAFTA Cymru nominees including, Aimee-Ffion Edwards for Dreamland Alexandra Roach for Men Up, Ncuti Gatwa for Doctor Who and Philip Glenister for Steeltown Murders.
Craft and creativity
First-time nominees include Jess Howe, nominated in Director Factual for Strike! The Women Who Fought Back, Megan Gallagher nominated in Writer for Wolf, Matthew Barry nominated in Writer for Men Up and Stifyn Parry, nominated in Presenter for Paid â Dweud Hoyw.
Award presenters representing the best of the sector’s creative talent will grace the red carpet and announce the winners on the night.
Angharad Mair, BAFTA Cymru Chair, said: “Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Cymru nominees, who on and off-screen have demonstrated exceptional craft and creativity through a very impressive range of work.
“Today’s BAFTA Cymru nominations are a list of must-watch films, TV shows and performances and underscore the importance of nurturing Welsh creative talent and fast-growing screen industries so brilliant content can continue to be made in the future.
“BAFTA is proud to champion and support the Welsh screen industries, through the BAFTA Cymru Awards and our learning programmes and events year-round, so we look forward to celebrating all the nominees and winners, and recognising their efforts, at the BAFTA Cymru Awards next month.”
Rebecca Hardy, Head, BAFTA Cymru, adds: “I am inspired by the exceptional creativity and skill demonstrated across all 21 categories in this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards.
“The nominees are testament to the hard work and commitment to their craft and the strength of the Welsh screen arts. BAFTA Cymru is proud to champion our talented creative community here in Wales as well as supporting the next generation to secure our place on the global screen industries map.”
Full list of nominations
ACTOR
Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
Philip Glenister, Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
Rhodri Meilir, Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory / S4C
Sion Daniel Young, Slow Horses – See-Saw Films in association with Apple / Apple TV+
ACTRESS
Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Dreamland – Merman Television / Sky Atlantic
Alexandra Roach, Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One
Annes Elwy, Bariau – Rondo Media / S4C
Nia Roberts, Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory / S4C
BREAKTHROUGH CYMRU
Alaw Llewelyn Roberts, Bariau – Rondo Media / S4C
Bethan Marlow, The Date – Candid Broads Productions
Daisy Brown, Slammed: The Eighties – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales
Jani Pugh, Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME
I Was Bullied – Yeti Television / CBBC
Newyddion Ni – BBC Cymru / S4C
Ser Steilio – Yeti Television / S4C
COSTUME DESIGN
Dawn Thomas-Mondo, Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
Hayley Nebauer, Black Cake – Hulu / CBS UK Productions Ltd / Kapital Entertainment / Disney+
Ffion Elinor Pren Ar Y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
Caryl Ebenezer, Siân Phillips Yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C
Chloe Fairweather, The Kidnap of Angel Lynn – Wonderhood Studios / Channel 4
Jenny Casterton, The Crash Detectives – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales
Jess Howe, Strike! The Women Who Fought Back – Frank Films / BBC One Wales
DIRECTOR: FICTION
Ashley Way, Men Up – Quay Street Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC One
Euros Lyn, Heartstopper – See-Saw Films / Netflix
Lee Haven Jones, Passenger – Sister Pictures / ITV/ Britbox / ITV1
Marc Evans, Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
EDITING
Dylan Goch, Firebombers – Zwwm / BBC One Wales
John Richards, Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One
Sara Jones, The Way – Red Seam in association with Little Door Productions / BBC One
Tim Hodges, Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
CÂN I GYMRU 2024 – Afanti Media / S4C
Christmas with Katherine Jenkins – Afanti Media / BBC Two
Iaith ar Daith (Welsh on the Road), – Boom Cymru / S4C
Max Boyce at 80 – Afanti Media / BBC One Wales
FACTUAL SERIES
Siwrna Scandi Chris – Cwmni Da / S4C
Slammed: The Eighties – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales
Welcome to Wrexham – NEO Studios for Boardwalk Pictures / FX/ Disney+
Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd – Cardiff Productions / S4C
FEATURE/TELEVISION FILM
Bolan’s Shoes – Buffalo Dragon
Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures
Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One
MAKE UP AND HAIR
Claire Pritchard-Jones Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One
Claire Williams, Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
James Spinks, Y Sŵn – Swnllyd
PHOTOGRAPHY FACTUAL
Haydn Denman, Siân Phillips Yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C
SAam Jordan-Richardson, Legends of Welsh Sport: Jim Roberts – On Par Productions / BBC One Wales
Theo Tennant, Frontier Town – Beehive Films Ltd
PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION
Bryan Gavigan, Passenger – SISTER in Association with Northern SISTER / ITV
Sam Heasman, Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One
Sam Thomas, Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
PRESENTER
Chris Roberts, Siwrna Scandi Chris – Cwmni Da / S4C
Lemarl Freckleton, Black Music Wales – Lazerbeam / BBC Two Wales
Rhod Gilbert, Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck – Kailash Films / Llanbobl Vision / Channel 4
Stifyn Parri, Paid â Dweud Hoyw – Rondo Media / S4C
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Caroline Steiner, Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures
Gerwyn Lloyd, Pren Ar Y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C
James North, The Winter King – Bad Wolf / ITVX
SHORT FILM
Being Seen – On Par Productions
Frontier Town – Beehive Films Ltd
Smile – Tremendos Films / Captain Howdy Films Ltd
Spectre of the Bear – CPE Productions / Ffilm Cymru Wales / BFI Network / BBC Cymru Wales
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
Paid a Dweud Hoyw – Rondo Media / S4C
Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck – Kailash Films / Llanbobl Vision / Channel 4
Sian Phillips yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C
Strike! The Women Who Fought Back- Frank Films / BBC One Wales
SOUND
Sound Team, Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
Sound Team, Men Up – Quay Street Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC One
Sound Team, Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One
TELEVISION DRAMA
Casualty – BBC Studios / BBC One
Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C
Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales
WRITER
Russell T Davies Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One
Matthew Barry, Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One
Megan Gallagher, Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One
Awards night
The BAFTA Cymru Awards operate on a not-for-profit basis and tickets for the Ceremony are available to buy at events.bafta.org from 10am on 5 September 2024.
The Ceremony will be live streamed for those unable to attend at https://www.youtube.com/bafta
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.