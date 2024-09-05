Nominations for BAFTA Cymru Awards 2024 announced

BAFTA has today announced the nominations for the BAFTA Cymru Awards, honouring excellence and celebrating talent across film and television in Wales

The BAFTA Cymru Awards will be held in Newport at the ICCW on Sunday 20 October with 21 categories spanning craft, performance and production.

The top nominated Film/programmes are, Men Up, with six nominations, Doctor Who, Pren Ar Y Bryn and Steeltown Murders which have received five nominations, and Wolf which has received four nominations.

The documentary, Siân Phillips Yn 90 has received three nominations, with multiple nominations also received for feature film Chuck Chuck Baby, Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck, and Strike! The Women Who Fought Back

The performance categories feature four first-time BAFTA Cymru nominees including, Aimee-Ffion Edwards for Dreamland Alexandra Roach for Men Up, Ncuti Gatwa for Doctor Who and Philip Glenister for Steeltown Murders.

Craft and creativity

First-time nominees include Jess Howe, nominated in Director Factual for Strike! The Women Who Fought Back, Megan Gallagher nominated in Writer for Wolf, Matthew Barry nominated in Writer for Men Up and Stifyn Parry, nominated in Presenter for Paid â Dweud Hoyw.

Award presenters representing the best of the sector’s creative talent will grace the red carpet and announce the winners on the night.

Angharad Mair, BAFTA Cymru Chair, said: “Congratulations to this year’s BAFTA Cymru nominees, who on and off-screen have demonstrated exceptional craft and creativity through a very impressive range of work.

“Today’s BAFTA Cymru nominations are a list of must-watch films, TV shows and performances and underscore the importance of nurturing Welsh creative talent and fast-growing screen industries so brilliant content can continue to be made in the future.

“BAFTA is proud to champion and support the Welsh screen industries, through the BAFTA Cymru Awards and our learning programmes and events year-round, so we look forward to celebrating all the nominees and winners, and recognising their efforts, at the BAFTA Cymru Awards next month.”

Rebecca Hardy, Head, BAFTA Cymru, adds: “I am inspired by the exceptional creativity and skill demonstrated across all 21 categories in this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards.

“The nominees are testament to the hard work and commitment to their craft and the strength of the Welsh screen arts. BAFTA Cymru is proud to champion our talented creative community here in Wales as well as supporting the next generation to secure our place on the global screen industries map.”

Full list of nominations

ACTOR

Ncuti Gatwa, Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

Philip Glenister, Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

Rhodri Meilir, Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory / S4C

Sion Daniel Young, Slow Horses – See-Saw Films in association with Apple / Apple TV+

ACTRESS

Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Dreamland – Merman Television / Sky Atlantic

Alexandra Roach, Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One

Annes Elwy, Bariau – Rondo Media / S4C

Nia Roberts, Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory / S4C

BREAKTHROUGH CYMRU

Alaw Llewelyn Roberts, Bariau – Rondo Media / S4C

Bethan Marlow, The Date – Candid Broads Productions

Daisy Brown, Slammed: The Eighties – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales

Jani Pugh, Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME

I Was Bullied – Yeti Television / CBBC

Newyddion Ni – BBC Cymru / S4C

Ser Steilio – Yeti Television / S4C

COSTUME DESIGN

Dawn Thomas-Mondo, Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

Hayley Nebauer, Black Cake – Hulu / CBS UK Productions Ltd / Kapital Entertainment / Disney+

Ffion Elinor Pren Ar Y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

Caryl Ebenezer, Siân Phillips Yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C

Chloe Fairweather, The Kidnap of Angel Lynn – Wonderhood Studios / Channel 4

Jenny Casterton, The Crash Detectives – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales

Jess Howe, Strike! The Women Who Fought Back – Frank Films / BBC One Wales

DIRECTOR: FICTION

Ashley Way, Men Up – Quay Street Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC One

Euros Lyn, Heartstopper – See-Saw Films / Netflix

Lee Haven Jones, Passenger – Sister Pictures / ITV/ Britbox / ITV1

Marc Evans, Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

EDITING

Dylan Goch, Firebombers – Zwwm / BBC One Wales

John Richards, Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One

Sara Jones, The Way – Red Seam in association with Little Door Productions / BBC One

Tim Hodges, Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

CÂN I GYMRU 2024 – Afanti Media / S4C

Christmas with Katherine Jenkins – Afanti Media / BBC Two

Iaith ar Daith (Welsh on the Road), – Boom Cymru / S4C

Max Boyce at 80 – Afanti Media / BBC One Wales

FACTUAL SERIES

Siwrna Scandi Chris – Cwmni Da / S4C

Slammed: The Eighties – BBC Cymru Wales / BBC One Wales

Welcome to Wrexham – NEO Studios for Boardwalk Pictures / FX/ Disney+

Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd – Cardiff Productions / S4C

FEATURE/TELEVISION FILM

Bolan’s Shoes – Buffalo Dragon

Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures

Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One

MAKE UP AND HAIR

Claire Pritchard-Jones Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One

Claire Williams, Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

James Spinks, Y Sŵn – Swnllyd

PHOTOGRAPHY FACTUAL

Haydn Denman, Siân Phillips Yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C

SAam Jordan-Richardson, Legends of Welsh Sport: Jim Roberts – On Par Productions / BBC One Wales

Theo Tennant, Frontier Town – Beehive Films Ltd

PHOTOGRAPHY AND LIGHTING: FICTION

Bryan Gavigan, Passenger – SISTER in Association with Northern SISTER / ITV

Sam Heasman, Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One

Sam Thomas, Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

PRESENTER

Chris Roberts, Siwrna Scandi Chris – Cwmni Da / S4C

Lemarl Freckleton, Black Music Wales – Lazerbeam / BBC Two Wales

Rhod Gilbert, Rhod Gilbert: A Pain In the Neck – Kailash Films / Llanbobl Vision / Channel 4

Stifyn Parri, Paid â Dweud Hoyw – Rondo Media / S4C

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Caroline Steiner, Chuck Chuck Baby – Artemisia Films Ltd / Delta Pictures

Gerwyn Lloyd, Pren Ar Y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C

James North, The Winter King – Bad Wolf / ITVX

SHORT FILM

Being Seen – On Par Productions

Frontier Town – Beehive Films Ltd

Smile – Tremendos Films / Captain Howdy Films Ltd

Spectre of the Bear – CPE Productions / Ffilm Cymru Wales / BFI Network / BBC Cymru Wales

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

Paid a Dweud Hoyw – Rondo Media / S4C

Rhod Gilbert: A Pain in the Neck – Kailash Films / Llanbobl Vision / Channel 4

Sian Phillips yn 90 – Rondo Media / S4C

Strike! The Women Who Fought Back- Frank Films / BBC One Wales

SOUND

Sound Team, Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

Sound Team, Men Up – Quay Street Productions / Boom Cymru / BBC One

Sound Team, Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One

TELEVISION DRAMA

Casualty – BBC Studios / BBC One

Pren ar y Bryn – Fiction Factory Films / S4C

Steeltown Murders – Severn Screen / BBC One Wales

WRITER

Russell T Davies Doctor Who – Bad Wolf / BBC Studios Productions / BBC One

Matthew Barry, Men Up – Boom Cymru / Quay Street Productions / BBC One

Megan Gallagher, Wolf – Hartswood Films / APC Studios / BBC One

Awards night

The BAFTA Cymru Awards operate on a not-for-profit basis and tickets for the Ceremony are available to buy at events.bafta.org from 10am on 5 September 2024.

The Ceremony will be live streamed for those unable to attend at https://www.youtube.com/bafta

