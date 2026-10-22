North Wales band WRKHOUSE announce EP following single bashing internet culture

Amelia Jones

Following hometown sets at Sŵn Festival last weekend, bilingual, north Wales-formed WRKHOUSE have announced their new EP Method Actor, out November 27.

Today, the four-piece swap the melancholy of previous single ‘Slow Burn’ for the mischief of new track ‘Echo Chamber,’ taking aim at doomscrolling and chronically online culture.

Originally formed in north Wales and now spread between Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester, WRKHOUSE – Lewys Meredydd Siencyn (lead vocals/songwriting), Ioan Bryn (guitar), Gethin Elis (bass) and Iestyn Jones (drums) – have steadily established themselves as one of Wales’s most distinctive emerging names.

Winners of the Triskel Award at the 2024 Welsh Music Prize, the four-piece continue to develop a creative identity that connects their Welsh-language upbringing and classical musical backgrounds with a restless, contemporary alternative sound.

At its core, ‘Echo Chamber’ explores the increasingly blurred line between real life and online performance. Through keyboard warriors, self-appointed commentators, and algorithm-driven bubbles, WRKHOUSE examines the misinformation, outrage, and performative hostility that thrive in certain corners of the internet, where there’s little room for nuance, curiosity, or disagreement.

Instead, people are encouraged to pick a side, play a character and shout louder than everyone else, disappearing further into echo chambers where one-dimensional and often hateful narratives can thrive without question.

Vocalist Lewys Meredydd Siencyn said: “I found myself one day all of a sudden completely fed up with the faceless names spilling garbage across the web.

“This song is essentially a playful nudge to all the bots and internet arguments to leave the basement and go touch some green grass.”

Written and demoed in a matter of hours with little more than a broken drum machine and a cheap DI guitar, the track grew out of a desire to stop overthinking, take the pressure off and simply have fun.

That spontaneity carries through the final recording, where distorted claps, abrasive synth stabs and lo-fi DI guitars crash against stacked vocal arrangements and crunchy acoustic textures, creating a sound that feels simultaneously chaotic and tightly controlled. The result is part glam-infused indie-pop, part digital meltdown.

Previous single

Previous single ‘Slow Burn’ is one of the band’s most reflective songs to date, meditating on the quiet realisation that two people can grow in different directions, and the difficult comfort of remaining somewhere that no longer fits simply because it feels familiar. It balances atmospheric songwriting with a more abrasive, textural production approach.

Together, the singles offer a glimpse into Method Actor, a four-track EP that explores the uncertainty of early adulthood and captures the contradictory feelings and sensory overload of life in your mid-twenties.

Following the indie-pop meditations of 2024’s Out Of The Blue, the new record finds WRKHOUSE embracing a more instinctive, exploratory approach to songwriting, creating what Siencyn describes as “liminal soundscapes for liminal years”.

The EP began with a week at a relative’s house in Barmouth, Northwest Wales, in April 2025, where the band filmed deep jam sessions on a VHS camera and found a more direct, collaborative way of writing.

The band self-produced much of the EP in Siencyn’s Cardiff studio, with members split between Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester contributing remotely. Engineering and mixing was handled by Ed Al-Shakarchi, with additional production from ambient artist Robinson’s Village.

Drawing on the warmth and verve of Sigur Rós and Nilüfer Yanya alongside Mount Kimbie’s sharp, jagged production, WRKHOUSE have arrived at a sound that is spacious and evocative. Method Actor marks a significant creative leap forward for the four-piece.

You can listen to the single here. WRKHOUSE will celebrate the release of Method Actor with a special hometown show at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff on November 27th tickets here.

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