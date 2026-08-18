North Wales beach listed among top 10 beaches in Paradise Guide

Amelia Jones

A north Wales beach has been named in among the top 10 best UK beaches in ‘Paradise Guide’ by travel experts.

West Shore Beach in Llandudno has earned a place on a list of the best beaches by travel experts at SkyScanner, putting the popular north Wales beauty spot in the spotlight alongside some of the country’s best-known coastal destinations.

The beach sits on the quieter western side of Llandudno, offering a different atmosphere from the town’s busier North Shore.

With its wide stretch of sand, open views and backdrop of the Great Orme, West Shore is a popular spot for people looking to enjoy the coast away from the crowds.

It also offers impressive views across Conwy Bay and towards the mountains of Snowdonia, making it a particularly scenic place for a walk or a day by the sea.

It sits in an impressive natural setting. The Great Orme rises behind it, while the surrounding Conwy Bay area is recognised for its environmental importance. The nearby Great Orme is home to a rich variety of plants and wildlife, including its famous herd of feral goats.

The beach is known for its more peaceful character, with the surrounding landscape helping to give it a distinctly different feel from some of Wales’ more heavily visited seaside spots.

The beach is also known for its sunsets, with its west-facing position giving visitors the chance to watch the sun disappear across the bay.

West Shore has also attracted plenty of positive feedback from visitors.

On Tripadvisor, the beach currently has a 4.5-star rating, with reviewers highlighting its scenery, peaceful atmosphere and suitability for walking.

One of the attractions of West Shore is its setting. The beach looks out towards the Irish Sea, while the Great Orme rises dramatically nearby, creating the distinctive landscape Llandudno is known for.

For those visiting the town, West Shore also provides an alternative to the traditional seaside experience, with its expansive sands and quieter surroundings making it a popular choice for a more relaxed coastal day.

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