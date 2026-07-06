North Wales concert series celebrates success ahead of Eisteddfod celebration

Nation.Cymru staff

North Wales welcomed thousands of music lovers this summer, as a series of headline concert welcomed some of the biggest names in music to the stage.

Across eight incredible nights, thousands of fans flocked to the iconic Pavilion to enjoy standout performances from Rick Astley, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, David Gray, Billy Ocean, Super Furry Animals, Bowling For Soup and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Deacon Blue and Tom Grennan.

Live at Llangollen Pavilion is presented as a partnership between the internationally renowned Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and live event promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

The summer concert series has set the stage perfectly for the upcoming Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. Celebrating 79 years, the historic festival kicks off this week, featuring a stellar lineup with headline performances from Emeli Sandé and the Absolute Orchestra, Michael Ball, Uniting Nations: One World featuring Sir Karl Jenkins, Global Rhythms: Made In Wales, Orchestral Qawwali Project, and the prestigious Choir of the World competition.

In true Eisteddfod tradition, the festival will also feature a full daily programme of competitions and field entertainment alongside the headline shows, celebrating music, dance and culture from around the world.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Another hugely successful run of Live at Llangollen Pavilion shows has brought world-class artists and thousands of music fans to North Wales, once again showcasing Llangollen as one of the UK’s great destinations for live music.

It’s been wonderful to see the Pavilion buzzing with energy night after night, and I’d like to thank our partners at Cuffe & Taylor, our dedicated staff and, above all, our incredible team of volunteers, whose passion, commitment and warm welcome make events like these possible.

“Now we turn our attention to the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, which begins on Tuesday. Over the next six days we’ll welcome competitors and performers from across the globe, celebrating music, dance and international friendship in a way that’s unique to Llangollen.

“After an unforgettable fortnight of live entertainment, we’re excited to welcome thousands more visitors as the Pavilion becomes home once again to one of the world’s most iconic international arts festivals.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in our third year working alongside the fantastic team at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

“It’s been an honour to bring more world-class artists to this beautiful, historic town, and the response from audiences has been phenomenal. There’s something truly special about the atmosphere here — the Pavilion, the setting, the people — it’s magic.”

The Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod has come a long way since the first festival in 1947, with more than 400,000 competitors from over 140 nationalities and cultures having performed on the Llangollen stage over the years.

This year, more than 4,000 competitors from 36 countries will head to Llangollen for a vibrant week of competitions and performances. With a focus on promoting international harmony and reconciliation through music and dance, the 2026 Eisteddfod is set to build on the record-breaking success of 2025 and deliver a bigger and better celebration than ever before.